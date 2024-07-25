Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On July 26, 2024

On July 26, 2024, three zodiac signs may feel a shift in the universe. While that sounds potentially enormous, this shift is small but meaningful to humans here on Earth. Astrologically, we're looking at how a daily transit like the Moon trine Venus can help us overcome one particularly negative experience: loneliness.

Loneliness isn't always the worst experience a person can have, but for three zodiac signs, we're calling 'enough is enough.' Now, the problem with that is that we may have said 'enough' before and seen that nothing changed. However, on Friday, we'll be put in a situation where friendliness meets loneliness, and you know how the universe works — one thing leads to another.

We will see that three zodiac signs find themselves in such a condition that it's nearly impossible to feel lonely. The interesting thing about this is that because the Moon trines Venus, we hardly notice anything happening. One minute, we are lost inside our lonely minds, and the next minute, the door to social gatherings and tight friendships appears.

On July 26, 2024, loneliness ends for three zodiac signs.

1. Aries

It's odd for you to admit that you are lonely, as you really do go out of your way to be social, but maybe that's the point. You go out of your way to do things that would make your life less lonely, and yet you remain lonely despite all your efforts. Here's where Moon trine Venus comes to the rescue.

On Friday, July 26, you'll realize that the love you seek is not found in crowds and that being in crowds only isolates you emotionally. What changes everything today is that you find a real friend, and yes, that friend more than likely already exists in your life.

One little conversation with this one particular person is enough for you to see that you are incredibly fortunate in this life and that you really do have enough. You thought you'd find what you were looking for in social behavior, but all it really takes for you to feel secure and less lonely is the comfort of one friend. That's all.

2. Scorpio

What's interesting about you, Scorpio, is that you don't even know you are lonely, even though you've got textbook loneliness to deal with. For you to admit to being lonely is to admit to what you feel is a failure, and honestly, you couldn't be further off the mark with that kind of thinking.

You'll do two things on Friday: you'll admit to yourself that you are, indeed, lonely, and then, because you now own it, you'll make serious moves to undo it. You are in luck, Scorpio because Moon trine Venus wants you to undo it. It wants you to feel at home in your skin, comfy, cozy and well-situated.

You've got love in your life, and perhaps your biggest problem here was in the idea that you 'thought' you were supposed to have more than what you've got. We all feel this from time to time, which is why days like this show up: to let us know that 'what we've got' is just enough and that we need to feel gratitude. We are not alone.

3. Capricorn

You've always felt as if you don't really belong. While there's no actual evidence to prove such a thing, you've let it define you as a lonely person. You don't want to be lonely, and you feel stuck in this rut at times, but should an opportunity present that allows you to feel less lonely, you are on top of it.

Friday, July 26, gives you the Moon trine Venus transit. With it comes the idea that so much of your loneliness is a habit and nothing more. You know that there's love in your life, and you most certainly have a crew of friends who make you very happy, so what's left is the idea that things are 'OK' in your life.

When you start to appreciate what you do have instead of concentrating on what you don't have, you liberate yourself and let yourself feel joy once again. You aren't as lonely as you think, Capricorn. In fact, you've got all the world in your hand, and you are very much loved.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.