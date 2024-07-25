5 Zodiac Signs Will Experience The Most Powerful Horoscopes On July 26, 2024

You are the master of your destiny ... or you are the hand that gives away that power to someone else. That's the message for the collective for Friday, July 26, 2024. So be mindful as you live, but also be patient with yourself as you grow. The right answers will come to you if you trust that you can find them.

Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes under this influence. They are: Aries, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, and Taurus. The rest of the zodiac signs are encouraged to be authentic to their vision, too.

Before we look at the cosmic benefactors for Friday, we have an important astrological transit to account for. On July 26, Chiron will go retrograde in Aries.

As the asteroid of wounds and wound healing, this retrograde period will bring back situations, people, and even triggers from the past that require healing. Don't hide from this. It will help you move forward with more strength and a lightness of spirit once Chiron becomes Direct in December of 2024. This is transformative distress at its finest.

Nevertheless, with the Sun in Leo opposite Pluto Retrograde in Aquarius as the cosmic benefactors, you will find that Chiron's superpower can be used for good or evil. So, be mindful of the choices you make. Some will lead you to greatness, joy, friendships, and fulfillment, while others will only lead to addictive patterns and repeating cycles.

Five zodiac signs with the most powerful horoscopes on July 26, 2024:

1. Aries

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, PurMoon, Canva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Other Aries

Best area to focus on: Spirituality and practicing something that connects you with your higher power.

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Joy and other delights of the heart await you on Friday, Aries. So sit up and embrace this! The more time you spend with your loved ones on this day — quality time, that too — the better everything will be. It will also set off a positive chain reaction in the near future.

Also, now's the time to ground yourself in what you believe spiritually, especially the one that's rooted in your mother line and ancestry. After all, that's the tree that brought you into existence. Deep insights await you here if you start to explore.

2. Cancer

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, PurMoon, Canva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Aries & Pisces

The best area to focus on: Forming positive interactions with friends and scheduling time with your best friend for the week.

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Cancer, there's no time like now. That's your message for Friday. So don't be afraid of what may be and what will be. Be confident and reach for what you want. Take a chance on yourself. You have the cosmic forces fully aligned to support you.

Also, make time for dancing sometime today, whether solo or with friends. Doing this with friends will definitely double the joy. It's time to let loose and just allow your soul to dance.

3. Leo

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, PurMoon, Canva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Having fun with friends and scheduling in some recreational activities for the week.

Best time of the day: 12 pm

Leo, set your sights on what you want, and then go for it! That's your blessing and message for Friday. You can manifest all your wishes for existence, but do remember to be patient. You have good luck under your wings, but it will still take a while to reach the heights you want.

Also, now's the time to do something fun just for the sake of fun. So dance to your heart's content and sing, too, if that makes it more groovy. Intriguing experiences await!

4. Virgo

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, PurMoon, Canva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Pisces & Other Virgos

Best area to focus on: Being authentic, even when it feels better to hide the truth about yourself.

Best time of the day: 10 am

Virgo, you are smarter, sharper, and more skilled than you believe you are. Yes, you are your competition, but sometimes you forget just how much you leave others behind in the dust. The message for you for Friday is to acknowledge this growth and celebrate the dedication required to get here. Only good things await those who can recognize this.

You will also benefit from only engaging with the truth on this day and steering clear of those who willingly delude themselves. Ignorance is never bliss, and you have firsthand experience with it.

5. Taurus

vkstudio, Valerii Stoika, PurMoon, Canva | Canva Pro

Best zodiac sign to work with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Your intuition will pick up on deep secrets hidden from you and unveil them.

Best time of the day: 5 pm

Taurus, the energy on Friday for you has a strangeness to it that will baffle you. Yet, your blessings lie on the other side of it. So be brave and bold. You will find what you need if you permit yourself to go beyond your comfort zone.

Also, those of you with good intuition are likely to experience a heightening of your senses on this day. Pay close attention to what you discover. Plus, write down your insights. That can help you understand them better as time progresses.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.