The Universe Has A Very Special Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 25, 2024

Thursday brings four zodiac signs a special message from the universe, and due to the placement of the planets and constellations, we will see some very fortunate events take place on July 25.

Our daily astrology shows us that Mercury is in Virgo, which automatically tells us that whatever message we get will be straightforward and to the point.

We've also got an Aries Moon to ram the point home, so to speak, so we won't be leaving this day without knowing exactly what the universe wants of us.

What we can tell by looking at our astrological readings here is that if there's something we've been confused about or on the fence about, the universe will set us on the path of clarity.

These four zodiac signs will be glad to get a special message from the universe on July 25, 2024.

1. Aries

There will be no mistaking what you catch on to, Aries. Your message from the universe will be clear and true. You know that you have to make a decision. You know that if you don't make this decision soon, you may miss an opportunity, and this opportunity is huge.

Still, it takes so much courage to do what you really want to do, and that's why Mercury in Virgo puts it to you straight: Make up your mind now, Aries. Strive for what makes you happiest. Do not settle for less than you believe you are worth. This goes for relationships as well as work situations.

It's best to follow your heart, even though it seems scary and there are no guarantees. This is the universe's message to you on Thursday. You still need to listen to the voice inside you that wishes to guide you to the best life experience you can have. Listen to your heart, Aries.

2. Cancer

If the universe is talking to you, then the message comes to you through the astrological transit of Mercury in Virgo. What you'll find out is very simple and easy to pick up on. It will be your duty to respond in a timely manner.

It seems that you've wanted to move forward on a certain idea for a while now, but you haven't figured out 'when exactly' is the right time to begin your master plan. The more you put it off, the more you make excuses as to why you haven't gone ahead with it, and because Mercury in Virgo is so blunt and to the point, you'll get it: this is the day.

Perhaps this is all it takes for you, Cancer — just a friendly cosmic shove. You aren't about to do anything strange or foreign to how you think. In fact, this day is all about making it happen NOW, as in your plan, your idea, your dreams, and your schemes. Do it. The universe says 'yes.'

3. Virgo

You already know that sometimes you need a push to make things happen. With an Aries Moon during the transit of Mercury in Virgo, you get all you need in terms of a message from the universe. Time waits for no one, and that means you need to get a move on.

You've wanted to do something for months now, and you've put it off again and again simply because you were waiting for some kind of cosmic sign from the universe telling you that you've got the go-ahead. Well, it's here, Virgo. Your sign is here, and it's time to move, which means NOW.

If you don't grab this courageous moment, you may regret it, as it most definitely requires bravery, and we all know how flighty such a thing can be. So, strike while the iron is hot, Virgo, and do what you want to do before you end up backing out of it. You know you don't want that, so move it!

4. Sagittarius

It doesn't take much to jar your emotions when it comes to receiving a very strong message from the universe, Sagittarius. This is the best time to concentrate on your health and well-being. You know that you love to live a good, healthy life, and you also know that you sway from that path ... sometimes a little too far.

You're in good shape, but you want to pull back the reins a bit on your indulgence as you don't want to 'tempt the gods,' so to speak. It's great that you are someone who knows what they want, but you are also smart enough to know that you must respect the body you are in. During Mercury in Virgo, that point is succinctly driven home.

All is well in your world because when the universe speaks to you, you listen. This is what the universe is telling you during Mercury in Virgo. You are not tempting fate. You are listening to cosmic advice and honoring yourself as someone who needs a bit of discipline now and then.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.