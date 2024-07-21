How The Sun & Mercury Changing Signs Affects Love Horoscopes From July 22 - 28, 2024

Love, like an arrow, always finds a way to reach the heart of things. Will you embrace the beauty of love this week, between July 22 - 28, 2024? Or will you shy away from it in fear? Before we look at the love horoscopes for every zodiac sign, here are the general love messages for all.

First of all, on July 22, the Sun will enter Leo, thus kicking off Leo Season. This will make people more prone to exaggerations in love and grand gestures that may not last the entire season. So be wary of red flags, and don't let anyone love bomb you!

This week's second transit of importance is Mercury entering Virgo on July 25. This will make us more mindful of the kind of partner we have (if we are in a relationship) or what type of partner is best suited for us and our life (if we are single).

After all, relationships that don't consider the long-term often find themselves saddled with significant others who are incompatible with their goals and dreams. Don't let that be your story!

The Moon will be traveling through Pisces to Taurus this week. So, in love, this will influence our dreams and fantasies around love. Yet real life will eventually knock on the door once the Moon reaches Taurus.

Let's take a look at how love horoscopes improve this week when the Sun and Mercury change signs starting July 22, 2024.

Aries

Best day for love: July 2

Key to Love: Desire

Aries, the energy of love for you this week has a distinct quality of care, camaraderie, and companionship. But you are urged not to go with the flow about them! Instead, write your own destiny in love. Choose the one who genuinely shows they care, and seek out camaraderie only from people who you would love to have long-term in your life. The message is the same for companionship.

You are also encouraged to maintain a journal of “desires” to help you manifest what you want in love. After all, when they say “write your destiny,” scripting manifestation is definitely part of it!

Taurus

Best day for love: July 3

Key to Love: Embracing your gifts

Taurus, the energy of love for you this week has a soft quality to it. You are urged to be more receptive than proactive. Let the cosmos show you what it has in store for you. But set healthy boundaries if you don't wish to receive something that is on offer.

Also, your love life is entwined with your sense of self in big ways. So embrace yourself and the gifts within. That will translate in the most romantic and unexpected ways for you.

Gemini

Best day for love: July 8

Key to Love: Know thyself

Gemini, if you are a die-hard fan of love and romance, prepare for something special this week! You are about to embark on a journey you couldn't have imagined. Though shrouded in darkness, this surprise will uplift your heart, show you new facets of yourself, and help you reconcile with your past.

If you feel called to, now's a good time to work with crystals to help you in love. Make sure to pick the one you resonate with personally instead of generic crystals representing love.

Cancer

Best day for love: July 9

Key to Love: Who lives within your heart?

Cancer, if no one has told you how beautiful, kind, generous, and amazing you are lately, here's all of that and more for you. That's the energy of love for you this week. So open your heart and be prepared to be surprised! The cosmic forces align your destiny with true love, but you must be open for it to flow into your life.

Also, if you haven't confessed your feelings to the one you love or let your significant other deeper into your heart, you are urged to take tiny steps in that direction this week and keep moving forward.

Leo

Best day for love: July 11

Key to Love: The one and only!

Leo, the energy of love for you this week has a determined and focused quality to it. Whatever you desire in love can now be yours if you follow the signs and synchronicities leading you to that fulfillment. So trust yourself, and don't let doubts hold you back.

If you have been thinking of going on a vacation, now's an excellent time to go on one. It can even be a weekend solo trip. Then watch as love sneaks into your life in the most unexpected of ways!

Virgo

Best day for love: July 11

Key to Love: You are who you believe you are

Virgo, kindness is not weakness. Those are two different words with totally different meanings. If someone confuses the two, that's their problem, not yours. You are urged to be your true self and lead with kindness and love, whether this week or the coming ones.

Those who have the capacity to love will appreciate this raw honesty and stick around. Those who don't, won't. So embrace yourself and don't sabotage your happiness. You are your own ideal, and there's much more in store for you in the future, too.

Libra

Best day for love: July 12

Key to Love: Take a deep breath

Libra, your personal boundaries are being highlighted this week in love-related matters. Do you often give in to peer pressure (or the urgings of your family) despite what your heart tells you? Do you regret not taking a stand for yourself or putting your foot down where it matters? You are being urged to take tiny steps and build this ability. Practice is golden.

Also, any time you feel anxious or fearful, take a deep breath and remind yourself how capable you are. Haven't you proven yourself enough times in the past already? The vulnerabilities of love will fade away when you choose this.

Scorpio

Best day for love: July 13

Key to Love: Finding yourself

Scorpio, there is nothing stronger than the power of love. It can move mountains and oceans when you least expect it. That will be your experience this week in matters of the heart. So, open yourself to this world-changing experience. You will be transformed in its crucible, too.

Also, self-love and knowing yourself are essential for romantic love to thrive between partners. How can you choose the right person if you don't?

Sagittarius

Best day for love: July 13 & 15

Key to Love: Self-sacrifice

Sagittarius, your experience in love this week will show you how strong you are when it comes to love. This is not the fluffy kind of love that brings a smile to one's face. This kind of love leaves no rock unturned in the quest to protect, provide, and care for the one they love. There's something truly powerful in that kind of loving expression.

Just remember: not every person deserves to engage with this extraordinary side of you. So don't ignore red flags! Because the right person will be willing to be just as extraordinary for you.

Capricorn

Best day for love: July 26

Key to Love: Beauty and devotion

Capricorn, the energy of love this week has a double-edged sword kind of feel to it for you. You cannot experience its heights without exposing your heart and vulnerabilities. But if you choose to shy away, you will always feel an emptiness within where your soul searches for its soulmate.

So lean into love this week. Let it show you your strength through your vulnerabilities. You will be surprised, but creatively so. If you are single, be extra mindful of the first dates you go on.

Aquarius

Best day for love: July 28 & 29

Key to Love: Sweet success!

Aquarius, love can move mountains. That's your message this week because you are at a crossroads right now where you can either embrace the headiness and power of love or resoundingly walk away from it. It's your choice, though. What will it be?

This is a great time to practice visualization. Meditation can help you to feel more centered when making this decision. Visualization tracks can help with this, too. Journaling your deepest thoughts, desires, and feelings can also help.

Pisces

Best day for love: July 23

Key to Love: “The one for you is me”

Pisces, the energy of love this week for you urges you to listen to your heart and not hold back out of fear of communal judgment. The ones who would judge loving expression don't have any capacity for love or care within them. Don't turn your life into a husk because they have chosen to do so.

This week, the key to love for you is listening when someone tells you who they are and what they want from you in love or romance. Your little spot of paradise awaits if you can listen and not just hear them. Choose the one who would choose you too.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.