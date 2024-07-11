How Venus Opposite Pluto Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope On July 12, 2024

When it comes to love, the longer you let issues simmer on the backburner, or even try to pretend nothing at all is wrong – the worse you make situations. Many times, no matter how difficult a particular subject is, it will be made more convoluted and even hurtful the more that you try to ignore it or even hope that it resolves itself on its own.

This is because of the stories you wrap around whatever you’re not speaking on, so it becomes even more looming the longer you put off addressing it. But as Venus in Leo opposes retrograde Pluto in Aquarius on Friday, July 12, you will suddenly get a bout of courage that lets you bring up even the most sensitive of topics, realizing that either you take the chance to grow together or you may find yourself having to grow all on your own.

Let's see what our love horoscope has to say about Venus opposite Pluto for each zodiac sign on July 12, 2024:

Aries

You may be guided to focus on how your healing journey is affecting your romantic relationship, Aries. As much as it’s normal to carry around certain baggage, especially when you’ve gotten your heart broken in the past, it doesn’t mean that at some point it doesn’t need to be unpacked.

Try to reflect on how your views of commitment, or even long-term love, are affecting your relationship at the moment. Be mindful of viewing matters through that healing adult lens, or you just may end up escaping matters altogether by focusing on your friendships instead.

Taurus

There is a compromise in love, but Taurus, it shouldn’t mean you have to give up everything when it seems your partner has given up nothing. Just because you enjoy being present for your connection and showing up for your partner doesn’t mean that you don’t deserve the same reciprocity.

Be honest about how you’ve been feeling and be ready to say what you need in a connection and what you are not willing to compromise on any longer.

Gemini

It’s time to talk about future plans, Gemini, but to do that, you must also leave behind the fear of choosing the wrong path. A part of you wants to start knowing where a particular connection is heading and even receive confirmation that your partner feels the same way.

But you can’t always worry about the path not taken, fully commit to where you are now, and give it your best shot by being honest about your feelings. That is the only way you will know if you indeed are in the love that is meant for you.

Cancer

Transformation is a beautiful event, Cancer. But in your case, because it’s seemed like you’ve been through so much change lately you can be a little hesitant to once again embrace the wave of transformative events in your romantic life.

While this is understandable, you must never stop showing up as your best self when it comes to love, which also means being able to stand firm in what you want.

Leo

There’s no way to create the love of your dreams, Leo, if you’re only focusing on the good parts. You must be willing to go deep to explore your fears and be honest about who you have become.

This could feel like a particularly rocky moment in your relationship as it seems you are being triggered, but you must also remember that not all triggers come to hurt you — some even come to help you heal.

Virgo

Spend time with your inner self, dear Virgo, so that you can be quiet enough to hear the voice of your soul. It may be wise to plan some quality time with yourself today, checking in on how your feelings are and ensuring that any issues you’ve been experiencing aren’t because you’re feeling drained from other facets of life. You need to listen to your intuition today, but you also need to avoid carrying any stresses from other areas of your life into your relationship.

Libra

Make time for more joy, Libra, even if that means opening up that space of inner child healing. The more you heal, the more love you will receive, and so while it might seem you’ve done all you can – in the journey of growth, there is always more to do.

Try to reflect on how your romantic ideals were shaped in childhood, and then reflect on which of those are part of your personal truth. You may be in for a shocking realization today, but it will help you ultimately embrace more joy and even love in your life.

Scorpio

You’ve been guided by the universe to become certain of what it is you want for your life, Scorpio, and that’s because big changes are coming. More than just change, though, it feels like what is building is a liberation from everything that no longer resonates with your soul or drags you down.

Make sure you are ready to choose for yourself and what you really want for your life instead of thinking that you must do anything, including continuing a relationship that is part of your old comfort zone.

Sagittarius

How you communicate is everything, dear Sagittarius, especially in love. Try to be honest with yourself about how your communication style has affected your romantic relationship, especially if your partner is asking for more direct and honest answers.

You can’t trick the universe into always having what you choose to be your fate – sometimes, no matter how much you don’t want to make changes, it is part of the divine plan. And be honest, Sagittarius, you will never lose anything meant for you because of the truth.

Capricorn

It may feel like some big shifts are occurring in your romantic life, Capricorn. Try not to see these slight changes or feelings as problems, though; instead, give them space so that the ultimate purpose can be revealed to you.

Step back from trying to control the outcome and instead simply trust that each step you take is guided by the universe. This may be especially true as a particular relationship goes through a growing phase, as you can’t control what that ultimately means for your connection.

Aquarius

Give yourself time, Aquarius, to process everything that is coming up. You may need more rest during this time, and even ask your partner for some time to work through all of the feelings that you’re having. As you do, try to embrace the truth rather than letting it scare you off.

Part of what you’ve been feeling is not wanting to open up a particular issue, because in your heart, you already know where it will lead. But you also can’t continue to ignore it, so lean in and let yourself discover what happens when you surrender to the truth.

Pisces

Today is a day of healing, dear Pisces, as you realize you may not have let as much of the past go as you thought. And that is okay. There are no rules that you have to be perfectly healed before entering into a romantic relationship, but you do have to hold space for your continued process.

Try to hold what comes up with love and patience, realizing you don’t need to take immediate action, and it may just be enough to acknowledge it in the first place.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.