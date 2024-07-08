The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 9, 2024

Tuesday's horoscope is now available! We experience the sweetness of opportunity when Jupiter activates the point of destiny in Aries. If you’ve been feeling lost, and your long-term goals feel like they’re fading into the background, you might just feel a boost of inspiration.

Don't be surprised if you’re ready to get back to your bigger why. Without anchoring yourself into your eternal why, it’s tricky to keep the momentum going. Pour into your cup of inspiration today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 9, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a fountain of ambition, but we all get burnt out. It’s important to know where your burnout line is so you don't run yourself dry. However, today, you might feel like your motivation is effortless. This is a great time to think about your long-term vision and how it could change you and cultivate your own gifts rather than the tangible rewards.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We know how much you need to feel internal and external security to feel steady, but it’s a good time to think about how you can strengthen your spiritual strength. If everything you’ve built vanished, what would you be left with? Even just visualizing this puts you in touch with your own creative power, making you believe that you can pull on your own strength, making you feel fearless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to put your ideas and plans into the world. Your shadow is constantly going over your thoughts in your mind, to the point where you can exhaust yourself without actually tangibly making them a reality. Step outside of your head and endless strategy so that you can play with life and show that you’re on the right track.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Who do you want to learn from? Who do you consider your soulful mentors? Something inside of you needs to be witnessed by someone who understands your thoughts, your way of seeing the world, in a way that affirms your worldview. Giving you more confidence that your way of being in the world is yours to own, without needing to conform to whatever the culture is echoing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You might have an itch to explore new horizons and to leave parts of your old life behind. Take what has worked, and put aside what you feel you can no longer carry with you into your next chapters. What era are you in? The more you can identify the era you’re circulating in, the more you can discern what opportunities and invitations feel aligned with where you’re heading.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We know how annoying it can be when you feel like you keep knocking on closed doors, so now it’s time to try something different. Whether that looks like approaching a new audience, collaborating with people on your level, or simply taking a pause. You’ll feel an instinctive nudge on what feels right for you at this moment. You deserve to be seen just as you are, without feeling like you’re not enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Expect a spontaneous meetup or invitation by someone in your network that can help to open up your mind to new lines of thought, to help you break down rigid belief systems that are actually siphoning your freedom and creative agency. Survey the roles that you’ve taken up, and unpack whether they have been drowning out your essence, your uncensored self.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Embrace the collaborations and transformations that could play key roles in your self-growth. This isn’t the time to hide away and lock yourself into your own cocoon. Your personal evolution involves others. Learn their ways, absorb the good parts of their character as it can be a catalyst to prepare you for new doors that are about to open. As Taylor Swift says, ‘It's a revolution, throw your hands up.’

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

If there’s been any confusion about where you stand in other people's lives, this is the time to clean all of that up so that you can show up without overthinking and be more present. What do you want? How can clarity in your relationships ground your and their expectations? Speak up for your self-love, desires, and needs so that you know where the boundaries are drawn.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

What do you need for your sense of belonging at work? As you know, a career isn’t just about the goals that you have; it’s about how you feel seen for your gifts, your voice, and your personality. You might just notice where you think this feeling has eluded you, so that you can determine what you need to make you feel more ‘you’ and ‘whole’ at your place of work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

One of the best ways to be courageous is to understand what you're afraid of and then refuse to allow that fear to overcome your senses. Your point of focus will be about how much you allow your voice to be seen at your workplace. Do you keep muting your opinions in the boardroom? By living in your full creative power, you can risk the need to be socially accepted and see that your self-expression is actually non-negotiable.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You might just detach yourself from commitments and contracts that have been restricting your freedom. This cosmic energy is a great opportunity to unpack what needs to be replaced to free up your energy and resources. You may feel more restless than usual; however, it’s easier to identify if you have access to craft something new without fighting for your own time.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.