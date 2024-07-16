4 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On July 17, 2024

As we walk into a period of great prosperity and comfort, we come to think of this day, July 17, 2024, as the beginning of a long road that leads to better and better days. Our astrological charts show us that for at least four zodiac signs, the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter works wonders to put us on that path, which is, in fact, a path we've been working towards for quite some time.

Because of this transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, we're looking at how we've kept ourselves from experiencing what we are entitled to. This is all due to our false attitude about money and wealth. That's the 'opposite' part here, and it is the doorway we will go through to see that there's nothing wrong with riches, wealth, money, or abundance. In fact, it's what we want.

Desire creates energy on Wednesday, July 17, allowing four zodiac signs to enter this period of prosperity.

1. Leo

nasyar | Canva Pro

For the longest time, you felt as though you were entitled to wealth and great fortune. Yet, being a Leo, you weren't all keen on the 'working for it' aspect, and that lesson worked its way back to you in the form of fear and deep concern over your financial state. So, if you weren't born rich, you'd have to put in the time to make this happen. You'll see that on July 17, your new attitude is exactly what puts the wheels into motion.

You begin to attract wealth at this point, and this period of prosperity is not only something you cause to happen. It's something you've learned to tend to, like a garden. During this day's transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, you get to reflect on what it's like to go without, and you know now that you've learned that lesson well.

Going without is no longer a part of the plan any longer, and it is not for you, Leo. You are grateful for the opportunities given to learn the lessons you've learned. Now, you are ready to ride that wave of prosperity and do whatever it takes to continue with it. Surf's up, Leo, get on your board and ride it.

2. Libra

nasyar | Canva Pro

You're about to enter a very good period in your life, Libra, and so much of it has to do with good business choices made in the past. You feel you've got a finger on the pulse of what works financially, and it's only now that you're starting to see some of your investments return rather well.

It's on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, that you really come to know that smart choices lead to great payoffs. That is why all your studying and curiosity comes into play right now, during the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter. Prosperity, for you, is no accident. You created the environment for such success, and it shows up now.

You can also use Jupiter's power to make it last and last. This is no one-time deal for this prosperous period. You are going to find ways to extend your stay so that you can feel secure and safe with the investments you've made. This whole thing is a learning experience, but it definitely helps you feel confident about yourself.

3. Sagittarius

nasyar | Canva Pro

Whatever you do Wednesday, July 17, shows up again and again in the future, which means that during the Moon opposite Jupiter, you'll engage yourself in something profitable and promising. This doesn't necessarily relate only to money; your version of prosperity will have money involved with it.

You may find that this day puts you in the spotlight. Because others will see what you can do, you may get an offer or two to do more and more. Expect praise for your talents at this time, and it looks like someone out there wishes to pay you top dollar for your particular kind of gift.

This definitely opens the gates to much prosperity and wealth, Sagittarius. While you may not feel like this is something you've necessarily 'made happen,' you are definitely part of it. That you are humble is good, but there's a reality here, and that shows you that you're a shoo-in for a rewarding, prosperous destiny.

4. Aquarius

nasyar | Canva Pro

You've always been one to accept the good news in your life and know that if it has anything to do with money, then bring it on. You are one with the universe when the universe grants you access to materialism, and you find that you are completely into the idea of a prosperous future.

You're about to open those gates once again, Aquarius, as the Moon opposite Jupiter on July 17 puts you on the road to riches by letting you know that, thanks to your self-confidence and belief. You can receive and accept great riches in your life. You are now on the path to prosperity, whether you do anything about it or not.

Financial reward is your fate, and it's not because you do or do not deserve it. It's because this is how it goes for your zodiac sign during a transit as rewarding as the Moon opposite Jupiter. You are gracious and accepting; when the good stuff comes your way, you lay down the red carpet and make a space for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.