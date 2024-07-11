Weekly Horoscopes Are Luckiest For These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Starting July 15, 2024

Luck can sometimes come to us like a slice of cake we weren't expecting. Will you open yourself to the possibilities? Or will you let your fears win? That's the theme and message around luck this week, between July 15 - 21, 2024. Of course, five Chinese zodiac signs will be the luckiest. They are: Dragon, Goat, Pig, Rooster, and Horse. But the rest are encouraged to not let fears rule them.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Thunder over Thunder (#51). It reminds us that luck is a speedy thing, like lightning in a storm followed by thunder. If you aren't ready to capture it when it comes your way, you will miss out on your lightning-in-a-bottle moment.

Photographers understand this phenomenon quite well and the immense patience required to capture a moment of bliss while knowing with full certainty that the moment will arrive if they just wait long enough. Can you do this? Prepare and then wait? When they say “trust the process”, this is what they mean.

If you feel called to, list everything you need to prepare to help you catch your luck. Perhaps you will find the answer in books, videos, or podcasts. Perhaps you already know the answer. Trust that instinct. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest this week between July 15 - 21.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of July 15 - 21, 2024:

1. Dragon: created luck

tais bernabe, L. From Nian-Yu_Lu._ | Canva Pro

Dragon, the energy of luck this week for you is all about leaning into those relationships that have historically shown you loyalty and pulling away from those that have raised your red flags. Sometimes, being lucky is more about honoring the signs and intuitive nudges than about stumbling into something extraordinary.

The pot of gold at the end of such a rainbow is more emotionally fulfilling. Plus, you can share your good luck with those who truly love and care for you and know that it's not wasted on energy vampires and fake friends. The colors gold, green, and violet will be lucky for you this week.

2. Goat: fated luck

Tais Bernabe, suwillustrations | Canva Pro

Goat, your luck this week is all about observing the signs and synchronicities and following through on what you observe. If you see repeating numbers, note them down and try to determine what they mean. You are about to enter a significant period of astrological life, and this is just one of the blessings paving the way for you.

If you feel called to, work with crystals that make you feel calm and at peace. Just try to select them in person rather than shopping online, as that will enable you to zero in on the ones that are metaphysically and spiritually aligned with you and your needs. The colors red and green will be lucky for you this week!

3. Pig: relationship luck

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Pig, your luck this week has a delicious quality to it. For some – especially if you are part of the food industry or are a food writer/critic – this luck will bring something truly delicious on your path by total accident. Not that it would be an accident at all!

For others, this is a metaphor for valuing life's sweet, salty, saucy, and savory moments through your relationship with your loved ones and friends. In them, you will discover luck, love, and everything in between. The colors red, green, and blue will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rooster: intentional luck

Vectortradition, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Rooster, your luck this week has a peaceful – almost saintly – quality to it. Go slow, and you will discover the hidden gems of life in the most unexpected of places. For some, this luck will bring you a conversation partner who will open your eyes to the wide and wonderful world! Meditation will also strongly impact you this week, especially if you use it for manifestation through guided visualization.

The colors green, blue, and violet will be lucky for you this week. But you are urged to be mindful of your energy while at this. Like attracts like, and positive attracts positivity.

5. Horse: sudden luck

suwillustrations, Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Well, Horse, when they say “don't horse around,” they often mean many things that are best said behind closed doors! Your luck this week is distinctly about that. If you are engaging with someone new in love, you can complete the clues to get the full picture. Suffice it to say, you will not be disappointed!

The colors gold, violet, and purple will be lucky for you this week, especially if you wear shoes that hint at one or more of these colors.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.