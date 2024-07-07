The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 8, 2024

Prepare for Monday with your horoscope, a subtle and harmonious aspect takes place and your relationships may take on a spontaneous turn. With Venus in Cancer speaking with Uranus in Taurus, you also might be quite open to mingling with new faces.

On top of that, Mercury in Leo is sextile Jupiter in Gemini, you might challenge others on their opinions, or other people may challenge you. You might find that the things you thought you believed in have a few holes, but at the same time, it can strengthen your stance on what you believe to be true. Let's see what else is in store for you during this period of Cancer season.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for July 8, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you feel like you need an extra dose of zest and juice in your intimate liaisons, then you’re in for a power surge. But it’s going to take some initiative on your part to claim what you need so that you don’t walk away empty handed. So speak up for your needs, and don’t be shy. A point for some self reflection: How do you feel about yourself when you advocate for your needs? How does it impact your self-esteem and sense of self-worth?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Set yourself up for some new challenges. Sign up for that marathon you’ve been putting off forever. Meet the old dreams you set for yourself with your full attention, as something inside of you is ready to embody who you thought had disappeared under life’s pressure and complexities. What steps can you take to reconnect with these old visions? Are there any small actions you can start with to reignite them?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Orchestrate the summer that you want to experience, with all of it’s bells and whistles. Take this time to create protective barriers for yourself, as you’re going to be in demand by many. Whether it’s for a social meet up, or to pick your brain about an idea. Now that Jupiter is in your home sign for this Summer, you’re going to want to explore your own desires without any constraints, so set the terms so people don’t get in the way of that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want a stake in the deep unwavering devotion Allie had for Noah from the Notebook, first you have to believe it exists. Take a pen and paper, and script out a new love story that challenges the average cupid-cliché, you have a vivid imagination so don’t feel like you have to make it boring, the wildest love stories are mythical. First ask yourself: What advice would you give to someone struggling to believe in love? Second: Use this advice for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Some new energy is coming into your professional sector. This is a potent time to launch initiatives and intentions that bring you closer to your mission. Make a fake cheque like Jim Carey and make a wish to shoot it up to the stars. Remember you’re a ball of magic, and so you have the power to manifest it into the world in real time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This is an incredible time to have more faith in what you’re building. You may feel an urge to not only grab on to opportunities to come your way, but to actively create them for yourself. This isn’t a time to sit back and allow things to happen, this is a time to initiate, take action and lead the path to your future. Remember, that your long term vision could also help someone else believe in their own gifts, and your idea/project may even impact their life in some way. Don’t underestimate the purpose of what you do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is a time to shake up your routine for the better, as your mind is more mentally stimulated during this period. Sometimes if our routine has stayed a little too much on the stagnant side, we are more likely to lose touch with our curious nature. For example, you can take a different route to work, or sign up to a new volunteering programme. Look at the world through the eyes of a child, with innocence and wonder - you may just notice the gold that’s been hiding in the corner.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don’t feel like you need to accept every invitation or to say yes to every opportunity, it’s time to refine what lights you up. Take some time out of your normal 9-5 routine, to come back with a stronger voice. What parts of you are still waiting for a debut in your relationships? This is a time to unleash these new identities into the front row of your connections. No more compartmentalizing who you are to appease the audience.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’re bouncing with new perspectives, and you might even see your relationships quite philosophically today. This level of clarity, can help support you to get to grips with what you truly want and cut through indecision. When your brain is foggy and you’re riddled with indecision, it’s hard to make choices that get you to where you want to be. Quieten the mind by taking some space in your day to journal your thoughts to understand the root of the insecurities or self doubt.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Accept yourself as you are and learn to emotionally tolerate imperfection within yourself. You can easily notice today, what makes you different, what things you just won’t conform to fit in for the sake of it. This is a great day to acknowledge yourself as a true individual and step into it, in your relationships. When we separate ourselves from the herd, this is where our true voice is found.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Focus on your zones of genius, as you may feel a combustion of inspiration that can help you to accelerate to your bigger picture. Remember that your approach to your ‘life’s work’ is here to defy the rapidly changing trend cycles. You’re an original, and people you don’t even know often watch on the outskirts in admiration of how you rip up the rule book. Keep going.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Be absolutely sure you don’t feel pressured to take on responsibilities at work that don’t make you feel creatively alive. Otherwise, you might feel a little more sensitive to the weight of your tasks and duties on your desk. What renegotiations at work could make you open yourself up to new points of learning? Channel your restlessness by making small micro changes that will have a longer term ripple effect.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.