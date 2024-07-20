3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Luckiest Weekly Horoscopes Starting July 22, 2024

The week of July 22 brings profound energy to help you feel lucky in manifesting the life of your dreams with the Sun’s entrance into Leo on July 22 and then Mercury’s return to Virgo on July 25. It may be more fun to dream about the life you want, but planning for it is key to it actually becoming the reality you love. While this might not fully involve long-term plans, it can still begin with small steps.

Leo is all about being able to take up space in the world with confidence, boldness and the audacity to believe you can actually create whatever it is you dream of. Virgo is a bit different, as it can help you slow down, move through phases of healing and plan for what you want to create.

While you might need to embrace these two energies in your life consciously, they will serve you well as you realize that anything is possible — you just need to make a plan. Research can help you better understand what’s possible and how to keep moving forward. No dream is ever impossible; it just comes down to your willingness to plan for it.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest the week of July 22 - 28, 2024

1. Sagittarius

The Sun’s entrance to Leo on Monday brings you all the luck in the world, Sagittarius, but that is only the beginning. The Sun governs the external actions you take in your life, and in Leo, it’s all about new horizons, abundant offers, and even travels of adventure. This is also the place in your astrology chart that your ruling planet, Jupiter, governs over, so there is an added magnitude of luck that will truly be with you in each moment as you start to see that you do get to decide what life you live.

The Sun in Leo brings new beginnings, a resurgence of energy, and even the courage to do what it is that you desire most, but on Thursday, Mercury shifts into Virgo, bringing career matters front and center. With both of these energies factoring into your life now, you are likely preparing for a significant career move. A career change could even be making you a digital nomad working on the shores of Bali or relocating to one of your bucket list states for a better job.

Don’t let anything or anyone stand in the way of this wave of opportunities and take time to plan, Sagittarius, instead of just thinking it will all work out. The time you put in now to plan will equal the amount of abundance you create later.

2. Leo

Mercury features strongly in your life this week. Mercury will return to Virgo on Thursday, July 25, to help bring in some much-needed luck into your life, Leo. Virgo governs all matters related to finances, so you can see more money come in due to changes at your job.

Expect others to value you and display a high sense of self-worth. At first, this may feel like an internal review of your life, where you suddenly realize the value of the time invested in work, your personal time, your relationships, and even those dreams you’ve let fall to the wayside.

Mercury governs matters of communication, including offers, contracts, and agreements. Since Mercury will be in Virgo, it is all about finances and your self-worth. You'll want to keep an open mind about anything you receive that benefits you in the future. The one caveat is that Mercury is in pre-shadow and will be retrograde on August 5. Knowing what you're working with is the first step to making changes. Review your life now, and you will know what needs to be done to manifest the life and wealth you want.

Make decisions now, or trust yourself enough to know if you need more time to decide. Retrograde isn’t something to fear, but it helps to bring greater clarity, so while all of this is positive news for your finances and even being more confident in what you deserve, it’s also not a process you need to rush.

3. Aries

Luck is best when it affects every part of your life, Aries, which is also precisely what the Sun’s return into Leo on Monday, July 22, will bring. The Sun is among the luckiest planets in the solar system as it helps orchestrate divine events and redirections so that your life can look how you want it to.

A Leo Sun is all about happiness, creativity, pleasure – and yes, even romance. This is the best part of life, though it’s taken you some time to realize that. It's not that financial stability isn’t important or meant for you in this life; you’re realizing that nothing takes the place of having the right people in your corner.

As the Sun shifts into Leo on Monday, July 22, it’s time to embrace what matters most to you. Focus on your relationships, vacations, time with friends and even moments by yourself where you get to enjoy all you’ve created. You’ve dreamed about your ideal life for long enough; now it’s time you actually get to live it.

You may have to make some bold moves, especially as it seems not everyone may be happy that you are finally happy, but you have to trust that those who matter in your life will still be there for you. Try not to overthink too much or even worry about what will happen if you focus on your personal happiness for a bit. In fact, this lucky sense of happiness is one that you are long overdue for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.