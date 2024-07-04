Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On July 5, 2024 — The New Moon Is Here

Friday's horoscope is here! The New Moon graces Cancer urging you to center on what genuinely nourishes you, both inwardly and outwardly. When did you last indulge in your complete self-care routine? Take a moment to slow down and savor the miracle of simply existing. Through consciously cultivating deeper gratitude, you may discover there are more aspects of your life worth appreciating than you initially thought.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, July 5, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This new Moon falls into your house of home and belonging. Your feelings may feel more raw than usual. This is a great time to understand the deepest parts of your emotions, and how your upbringing has influenced your emotional make up. If you’ve been more busy than usual, this is a time where it’ll be hard to ignore how you feel. The purpose of this transit is to allow the repressed emotions to emerge into your consciousness.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As your intuition feels more sensitive, you may feel more empathy for those around you as you are more intune with the atmosphere during this time. However, be mindful of keeping your emotional boundaries strong, so you don’t feel overwhelmed by what you pick up on around you. The most nurturing person, has strong boundaries to protect the dignity of yourself and the other person involved.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Set some new intentions regarding how to invest your time and energy into things that you believe are worthy of your efforts. When you create an open space of non-judgement, this gives you a chance to consciously change how your inner voice affects your day. This time period can allow you to have better control over negative self talk around your sense of self worth as you can reframe these thoughts into positive perspectives.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today you may have a boost of vitality to pursue your goals with incredible motivation. It’s important that you know whether you’re chasing after things because it feels aligned, or whether it’s been influenced by other people's expectations of who you should be. Discernment is your key lesson during this New Moon day. If you’ve been feeling unmotivated lately, this time frame will help jolt you into taking action

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a tremendous time to feel supported in all of your connections. You may have conversations with people that help you to remember your dreams. When you surround yourself with people who believe in you, they can uplift you in moments of self doubt and remind you of how gifted you are. You may prioritize spending quality time with people around you, and embark on a new adventure.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Old fears of rejection may come to the surface, therefore it’s important to remember to acknowledge the pain, but not allow the memories to determine the outcome of your current and future connections. Additionally, use this time to lean into your fears and understand that experiences from past friendships, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. Reflecting on past friendships, what lessons have you learned about yourself and others that have shaped your current understanding of friendship?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This is an important opportunity to define what success looks and feels like to you. Your intuition is your greatest asset, and your career zone is being illuminated by the New Moon. In fact your intuition can help you to see doors of opportunities that were always there, you just needed to trust in your extrasensory feelings. Follow your gut as it can lead you to places that can give you a burst of creative inspiration which can alter your goals moving forward.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

If you’ve been feeling a little stuck or stagnant, lately this New Moon can help to break you out of your rut to come back to what truly matters. Think about the most basic things that make you happy and double down on that. Everything else is a lovely addition, but sometimes when we forget to value the things that make our lives simple and stress free we’re always in a state of craving for more.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

One thing about the Cancerian muse, is that it will open up spaces in your heart that you haven’t visited in a long time. You might get a little bit nostalgic today, as you may have deep penetrating insights into your past experiences. You may have significant realizations about what has shaped you, and how you can make changes that bring positive shifts in your life. When you create time to look within, you can think about the beliefs and thoughts that are influencing your life.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your relationships may feel particularly tender today, you may crave more intimacy, a deeper sense of togetherness, which might make you realize how much you may have been focusing on too much work, rather than quality time. This is a time to come back to balance, and to see that in the end the only things that count are the lives we’ve impacted and the memories shared.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you pick up on repeating patterns in your working routine, this is a chance for you to acknowledge them in the moment and actively embody a different mindset to go against old ingrained ways of working. You may ask yourself ‘How can I be more mindful in my daily working routine without distractions?’ or ‘What daily rituals can I incorporate that will allow me to be grounded in my approaches at work?’

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This is an expansive time for you to let go of any doubts and concerns with you're heading creatively. If you feel like giving up on a creative project, let today be your reminder to keep going. Being patient with your creative process and being mindful of focusing too much on the end result is your point of mastery. How do you practice patience with your creative process, especially during moments of uncertainty or stagnation?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.