5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On July 9 When Asteroid Pallas Goes Direct

We have a major astrological transit happening on July 9, 2024: Pallas retrograde will end and the asteroid will go direct in Scorpio. This is an important change because Pallas influences our inner wisdom and creative light. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on this day: Sagittarius, Aries, Leo, Pisces, and Capricorn.

In Scorpio, the asteroid Pallas can influence the collective to take charge of the nasty problems festering on the sidelines so they can be solved, whether that's climate change, food shortage, equal rights or something else.

Other than Pallas direct, we have Pluto retrograde in Aquarius and Neptune retrograde in Pisces' relationship with Moon in Virgo standing out as beneficial forces on this day. So if you feel the urge to slow down and be more observant of the details and your personal environment, trust that instinct! It will reveal the best path forward and the places you should steer clear of.

Five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on July 9, 2024:

1. Sagittarius

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Sagittarius, the energy on Tuesday is fun yet mysterious for you. If you feel the urge to play sports or take part in an escape room event, go for it. You will discover your blessings on this ephemeral path. Trust your inner compass.

If you are a student or an active learner (no matter your age or situation), you are also encouraged to read books on this day. You can substitute this with reading blogs too. Intriguing ideas await!

2. Aries

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Aries, be prepared for a heightening of your inner fire and energy on Tuesday! And it's not because Tuesday is ruled by Mars, your planetary ruler. This has more to do with the current astrological transits.

If you lean into this, your inner drive will make you check off those milestones like never before. You can accomplish more on this day than you usually do. So make sure to channel this where you need the biggest boost. Everything else will fall into place once you do.

3. Leo

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Leo, it's time to seize your destiny and shine under the sunlight. You were born to be this way — don't let anyone tell you any different. As long as you stay focused on what you desire, no one can stop you from achieving your goals.

You are also encouraged to be more mindful of your personal style and how you wish to be seen in the world. Whether this is your fashion sensibilities, talking style, or even the way you eat, what do you want your personal brand to be? Focus on that and you will unlock your cosmic blessings.

4. Pisces

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Pisces, the energy on Tuesday has a steady quality to it for you. If you have been saving money for a big project, the cosmos are lauding you for it. The next window of opportunity will truly help you shine when you pair it with this earthly manna. So keep doing what you know will help you the most in the next leg of your journey.

Those wishing to refresh your wardrobe are also encouraged to do so on this day. This is the sign you were waiting for! Just make sure to mix up the neutrals and the statement pieces as per your creative style.

5. Capricorn

wulano and Icons8 / Canva

Capricorn, the energy on Tuesday is all about whatever you want it to be. So be mindful of your thoughts and desires. If you allow negativity and anxieties to flourish, your blessings can transform into something undesirable. But if you focus on what's good and true (for you), you will be able to manifest with ease and lead with peace.

Also, now's an excellent time to treat yourself to an after-work pampering session... just because! Whether it's a fresh haircut, new nails, or just a trip to your favorite street eats, do what makes you feel good! Period.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.