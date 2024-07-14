The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 15, 2024

It's easy to think that during Mars conjunct Uranus on July 15, we'd find something out that potentially rocks our world. This message from the universe is not only specific; it's calculated for the zodiac signs that are received. Monday's horoscope shows us that at least four zodiac signs will come to know something they didn't know before and that the knowledge will be an actual wake-up call.

Mars conjunct Uranus means something different to every person involved. The one thing we all have in common with this transit is that we are affected by it in ways that have us thinking out of the box. Mars, the planet of war, innovation, intensity, and fire, and Uranus, the planet that rules imagination, dreams, eccentricity, and individuality ... when placed together in this cosmic lineup they create some particular messages.

Messages from the universe that four zodiac signs will absolutely be picking up on starting July 15, 2024.

1. Aries

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Ah ha! So that's what's been holding you back, and whatever 'that' is, it's something you will discover on Monday. It's an excellent start to a good week for you, Aries. You finally feel as though you're starting to make sense of your life, and that's a good thing ... it's also a very productive thing.

Because this new week brings you the transit of Mars conjunct Uranus, you'll feel as though you want to bring out your creative side a bit more. It will almost feel as if the universe has been waiting for this moment, as 'get creative' is definitely the specific message you'll be receiving now.

Well, that's all it takes, basically, and like a racehorse at the gate, upon hearing that whistle, you bolt. You can't shake the feeling that you are riding towards success, and that is good for you. There's nothing like an Aries who feels the power of being alive and creative. On July 15, that's you in a nutshell.

2. Gemini

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Mars conjunct Uranus shows you that you have not been forgotten, Gemini. The days of feeling wrong about this, that, or the other thing is not only over, but you feel inspired again, and this Monday starts you off on the right foot. This week promises creative acts in abundance, and you'll see that July 15 is no ordinary day for you.

In a way, you feel as though this is a very specific message being delivered to you, and it's one you've needed to hear. The fact that you are staying open to it and not second-guessing it is marvelous. Perhaps you are releasing your 'jaded' energy once and for all.

You want a happy life, and to live that happiness, you know that you need to stay open to the message given to you by the universe. If you feel that something is being given the green light, you must act on it. What's getting the 'go-ahead' on July 15 is your art, Gemini. Your ability to create, to make things, to fix things — you're in your element now.

3. Sagittarius

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

Sagittarius, it's time to start moving on some of those incredible ideas you've stored up. You are a factory of amazing concepts; you never stop churning them out. Yet, you haven't really let out your 'best' stuff. Well, that's what Mars conjunct Uranus is all about in the world of Sagittarius: getting real and showing off.

You are used to compliments and praise. While you are grateful for the attention, you are also someone who doesn't depend on approval, which is why the universe is telling you to do what YOU want to do without trying to impress anyone else. Be yourself as only you can be, and if you follow this lead, you'll find yourself feeling very liberated.

Happiness is the by-product of this kind of self-love and honesty. On July 15, you'll find the key to the creative center of your existence. Go with it. Keep on creating, and don't wait around for approval or praise. You'll get both anyway, so you might as well do what YOU want to do. Much happiness to you!

4. Aquarius

brand311766527, NotjungCg, annetdebar | Canva Pro

If there's a specific message coming to you via the universe, it hits during Mars conjunct Uranus on July 15. It shows you that you are not here to waste another minute of your precious time. While you may think of yourself as very fortunate, you are still 'on the clock' as are we all, which means MOVE IT. Now.

That's the Mars energy kicking in to show you that, yes, you are fortunate, but you are also here to do more than just relish your good fortune. Now is the time to act, Aquarius, as time is fleeting and nothing lasts forever. So, your message is to act now and to stop procrastinating.

This will unlock the creative flow, and you will be bowled over by what you can do, but you must make the move to DO IT first. You must trust the universe as it supports your creativity, but you must also show the universe that you are brave enough to take the first step. One step forward becomes a leap into the vast expanse of happiness and creativity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.