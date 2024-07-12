Luck Improves For These 3 Zodiac Signs On July 13, 2024

On July 13, 2024, we have ourselves a very special Mercury transit, one that aligns with the Moon and shows us that it's OK to believe in miracles. Luck goes out to all those who believe in dreams come true, and for the three zodiac signs who really take this to heart, we will see that the astrology of the day is completely on our side.

While some may attribute luck to things like gambling or playing the lottery, we may see this as a way to self-improve. Perhaps this is the day we 'get it,' meaning that we find the way out of a dire situation. Or, perhaps our luck puts us in the right place at the right time for love and romance.

Advertisement

The luck we share on Saturday is the kind we make for ourselves. We are the ones who guide ourselves into the positions where we can receive such good fortune, and this Saturday shows us that luck is best met with gratitude. We are grateful for this moment, and during this lovely Mercury transit, we accept our luck with open arms.

Three zodiac signs see how their luck improves on July 13, 2024.

1. Taurus

Valeriia Timofi | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Mercury is on your side at this time, and that's going to lead you to make some top-notch decisions that could and will change your life for the better. Call it luck or call it 'luck of the draw,' what we do know is that because of Mercury's ability in your life to clear the air and make communications smooth, you are going to get a good idea of what you need to do to make it all work out.

You don't usually consider yourself a 'lucky' person, as you've seen your share of hard times, but you have never once fallen prey to those hardships, as you are always the one who lifts yourself up and out. On Saturday, you'll once again get a chance to show yourself that you are not only a survivor but a thriver, as well.

Luck is on your side, Taurus, and it comes to you by guiding yourself toward something totally positive and promising. It could go the opposite way, but you are on top of it and won't let that happen. Your luck improves because you want a good life, and you're the one in charge here.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Valeriia Timofi | Canva Pro

If you thought things weren't going your way, it's time to smack yourself in the face (softly and with love, of course) and tell yourself to wake up. The nightmare is over, and when I come to think of it, it wasn't all that bad anyway. With this Mercury influence now hovering over your life, you'll know that luck has finally come your way.

Mercury works well to get things done and out of the way, and that's exactly what you need. There's been an obstacle to your path of greatness, and truly, it's really only been about timing. Well, Leo, this Saturday provides the date, and Mercury provides the access, and all of it spells 'lucky' for you.

Advertisement

And so, the timing is right for luck to return to your life, and you'll see the improvements it brings almost instantaneously. This Saturday is a time to show yourself that 'it's not all that bad' and that you really are destined for great things, as you've always believed you were, Leo. Greatness is your fate, and it's here right now.

3. Scorpio

Valeriia Timofi | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Your luck not only improves on Saturday, but you'll see that it affects almost all areas of your life, Scorpio. You've always done well with Mercury's presence in your life, and what you'll see is that luck takes the form of great conversation, and you'll have a talk with someone who will make you smile from ear to ear.

Your good luck is starting to look a lot like luck in love, Scorpio, as it's pretty much a sure thing that you and your romantic partner will discuss something that will open up the gates to a much more romantic atmosphere. This also applies to Scorpios who are single, as this is a great 'date night' day.

New starts happen very easily for you, and it's all because of the luck that flows freely due to Mercury's presence in your astrological charts. What may have seemed bleak only yesterday now appears to have promise and joy. You feel inspired to go with it, to seek higher ground, and to trust that this luck is merely your fate.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.