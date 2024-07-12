Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs After The Quarter Moon In Libra On July 13, 2024

We've got a Half Moon in Libra on July 13, and as it stands, our astrology for the day shows us that this could be a day of major healing and for joy to return to the hearts of three zodiac signs here. This day holds potential for joy and happiness and has a part of it that's all about potential. After all, it's a 'half' Moon, which means we're halfway there.

Hope springs eternal in the hearts of the three zodiac signs that will 'feel it' on July 13, and we'll see that this Saturday is no ordinary 'feel good' day. It's a day that allows us to see into the future. We're going places now. We've got momentum and inspiration. Nothing can stop this now that it is in motion.

During the Quarter Moon in Libra, we anticipate something good coming our way. We may not know if that goodness is secure as of yet, but we can't help but smile all the way through the thought of it.

Three zodiac signs feel happy and, thus, attract joy and happiness on July 13, 2024, after the Quarter Moon in Libra.

1. Aries

While you aren't all that thrilled about thinking of what you've just been through. You really don't want to make a big deal out of it. You've just gone through your lowest point and are just about ready to bring on the light. Good thing you've got the Quarter Moon in Libra to help you out, as it will.

Here's the thing, Aries: You are not someone who sticks around for negativity. You accept that there are down days as well as great ones. What is interesting about you is that you consciously try to get past the dark days, as you are fed up with them. You are a positive-energy person by nature, which marks your halfway point.

From this day forward, you will know yourself to be full of joy and promise. You don't accept anything but hope into your life, and this amazing lunar transit energizes you. All you need is one little push, and bam! You are on the run and heading in the right direction. Joy returns, and you are all too happy to host it, Aries.

2. Aquarius

You may get word on Saturday that something you've wanted to see or do will happen, which absolutely dissolves all your negativity. While you don't like having to rely on receiving good news to improve your life, you certainly aren't opposed to it, and besides, this is your life. You'll feel however you wish to feel.

Because of the Quarter Moon in Libra, the wait is now over. You are on the other side of the waiting game and now have something to look forward to. Nobody knows how much joy this brings you, but one thing you can say for sure: its return has charged your batteries, and you are ready for it all!

Good news comes to you on Saturday, and it helps you resume your enthusiasm and joyful attitude. This is all you've wanted and all you've needed, and finally — PHEW! It's here. The good news wakes you up and reminds you that life is beautiful and that the joy in your life has returned.

3. Pisces

Saturday allows you to feel good about life again. It's not that you were feeling down in the dumps about it, but you definitely needed the pick-me-up that seems to be coming your way on July 13. Because of the Quarter Moon in Libra, you'll see the glass as half full. In other words, things are starting to look up for you, Pisces.

You may hear from an old friend or a family member who really makes your day, and you'll notice that the simple act of them reaching out turns your whole world upside down. This tiny act of kindness has you reacting very joyfully, and this particular joyful experience leaves you feeling hopeful for more joyful moments.

The best part is that you weren't expecting much out of the day, and yet, you'll sleep easy tonight, knowing that things work out for the best. Joy returns to your heart after a dry spell, and you feel grateful and at home with the idea that, in truth, all things happen for a reason.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.