The Universe Has A Specific Message For 4 Zodiac Signs On July 5, 2024

Friday, July 5, brings insight and wisdom for four zodiac signs. While we might not have expected this kind of message to open our eyes, the universe most definitely knows what's best for us. Astrologically, the Cancer New Moon is the system by which the universe is able to deliver its very specific message to us.

This is when the universe holds the mirror to us and lets us see what it is that we are doing right and wrong. Because it's a Cancer transit, there's a very peaceful aspect to it. There may be a hint in the message we receive, something that tells us to calm down, to find the love in the message, and to discard the 'hate' that flares up, especially when stoked by a world that is pressing us all into division.

Four zodiac signs learn that on Friday, July 5, we must trust our hearts and do the right thing by ourselves.

1. Virgo

Friday, July 5, brings a New Moon into your life, Virgo. While you may not be aware of this, this lunar transit has a very specific message for you, and what you may find taking place is that you are being put in the position to choose to do right by yourself by participating in something you've shunned for too long.

This message from the universe may have you looking very deeply at your actions for the purpose of seeing where you are stuck. You might not have seen yourself as 'stuck' before this date, but this is when you'll suddenly take notice, and you will do something about it.

You want to be happy and move through this world freely, and it hasn't been until now that you've seen just how firmly rooted you were in your own 'stuck-ness.' It will be the New Moon on July 5, which shows you that you owe nothing to this state of inaction and that it's time for you to get the show on the road. Movement and momentum, Virgo: that is what the universe is trying to tell you to get into.

2. Libra

While you sincerely want to do good for yourself, your family, and possibly the world, you've also learned that you have your limits. By accepting these limits, you can focus and concentrate your efforts in a much more fine-tuned way.

On July 5, during the New Moon, you'll see that what's best for you at this point is to remain true to yourself but concentrate on what you can control rather than take on new things that require endless energy and very little focus. You are kindhearted and good, Libra, and yes, you want to 'save the world,' but the universe is telling you that you may have to start a little smaller.

And that is OK, Libra. You can get so much done on a smaller level, and by showing the 'world' that you are at peace and happy with yourself, you set the example of what a peace-loving world could look like. It starts with you, Libra, and this is a major lesson and a definite 'specific' message that is handed to you by the universal energy.

3. Sagittarius

Similarly to Libra, you, too, are noticing that this is a very rough world to live in and that so many people want you to take 'their 'side or else. You don't want to be a part of the divisiveness, and yet you still want to know peace in your world, and what you'll feel the universe is offering you during the New Moon is the chance to get out of the way.

In other words, on July 5, you will see that, in a world filled with wars, sides, teams, hate, and negativity, your best bet is to step aside and let nature do what it will do. You are a pacifist in this way, Sagittarius, and you've realized that taking action only adds fuel to a fire that's already burning too fast and too hard.

Your donation to the planet is your peaceful attitude. You wish everyone well and hope for the best, but you will not take sides or battle for things that only result in more battles. This new moon energy has you receiving a very strong message from the universe: to 'sit peacefully.'

4. Pisces

While someone else might call what you're doing 'willful ignorance,' you happen not to care what others think about you, as you are very adamant about living your life on your terms, in peace and happiness. On Friday, July 5, during the New Moon, you'll be the one who decides what brings you peace and what does not, and none of it will feel ignorant at all.

The universe tells you to go with your feelings on this one, Pisces, and your feelings are always your own and not something that can be dictated by someone else. You will always be the one who runs your life. If you wish to live in such a way that inconveniences others, then they will have to adjust to you and not the other way around.

This new moon shows you that you can conform to the ways of others just as easily but that you feel the universal support telling you to stay with your ideas and do whatever it is that YOU want to do. The universe is telling you to remain true to yourself, which brings you the most true joy.

