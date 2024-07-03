4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On July 4, 2024

Thursday, July 4, is not only a day for get-togethers and celebrations, but on a personal note, it will bring four zodiac signs great blessings. Astrology tells us that we have a Cancer Moon conjunct Jupiter on Thursday, which brings health and happiness to the home. If we share this day with friends and family, we will experience great happiness.

The Moon conjunct Jupiter on July 4 allows for empathy and kindness to flow. It may not be the usual fanfare of BBQs and fireworks, should that be something we are into. Today, we will be able to connect with the love we have for the people we are celebrating with.

Advertisement

The great blessings bestowed upon four zodiac signs during this Cancer Moon on July 4, 2024, are the ones that let us know we are loved and cherished.

1. Leo

quickshooting, sketchify | Canva Pro

It's been a long time since you've really shown your romantic partner what you feel. So much of that is due to maintaining a love affair; you see its ups and downs, which can be exhausting. However, July 4, 2024, brings you great blessings in this department, Leo, and you'll be sharing a very beautiful day with the one you love.

Advertisement

How nice to be able to look forward to this kind of day, where the issues and problems seem to recede into the distant past. The Cancer Moon is directly responsible for such pleasant feelings as it is here to show you that the universe has your back and that you are free to feel good, love, and expect miracles.

What's even nicer about the Moon conjunct Jupiter and how it translates the universe's blessings to you now is your partner's reaction and response to you. Could it possibly be that the two of you are falling in love with each other all over again? It certainly does look that way, Leo. Nice going, universe!

2. Libra

quickshooting, sketchify | Canva Pro

Advertisement

Thursday is looking good for you, Libra, as the Cancer Moon brings you blessings and good fortune in the form of a loving family of friends. You are never alone when you have these people around you; you know you can always count on them in any situation. On Thursday, you'll kick back and simply 'appreciate' them.

Don't be surprised if you spend much of this day walking around with a sweet smile plastered on your face. You'll feel the blessings the universe has most definitely made obvious to you. Life is grand, as they say, and you're the first to admit this is true.

If anyone can handle the idea that you are 'worth it,' it would be you. You know you're a good person, and it doesn't surprise you when the universe delivers such joyous blessings. In fact, it only ups your game in terms of gratitude, which is something you have in abundance.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

quickshooting, sketchify | Canva Pro

Friends mean the world to you, Aquarius, and you might be the one who throws the party as you are somewhat of a social person, as long as it doesn't last too long. You love your privacy and personal space, but when it's time to party, you know how to make everyone around you feel at home. So much of this has to do with the Moon

So, have yourself a lovely time this Thursday, and know that the universe is giving you this free reign to do as you like. You have how to do so and for this, and you are grateful for this. That is, of course, the best payback the universe could get. Gratitude really is everything, Aquarius, and you, my dear, are grateful.

Advertisement

You'll feel most comfortable in the home, but you'll also extend that homey feeling to those you love most in your life. You are warm, welcoming, and fun, and you will find that not only is the universe blessing you at this time, but you are blessing others with your generosity.

4. Pisces

quickshooting, sketchify | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What the Moon brings you is a sign from the universe that you are never alone and that good friends are always here for you, inviting you out, taking you places, and seeing to it that you are well cared for. What could be better than this? Since you really enjoy the idea of security, you'll find that on July 4, you are surrounded by loving and caring individuals.

The universe blesses you with friends and good feelings. While everyone is in a relatively good mood, celebrating the holiday and bringing forth the spirit of sharing and happiness, you can take stock of the idea that this is what it's like to be you, Pisces. You are surrounded by love and kindness.

Honestly, you deserve it. You have created your life so that it's not a surprise that all this love pours your way like a river. During the Moon, it's all the more obvious, and you'll be feeling mighty special on Thursday. Nice to know you, and nicer to BE you, Pisces. Keep up the good work!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.