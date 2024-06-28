One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 29, 2024

The Saturday tarot card reading is here for each zodiac sign. On June 29, Saturn will retrograde in Pisces. Saturn rules structure, and it's also a planet that some astrologers say 'takes away your toys, forcing you to grow up." Today we can learn to solve problems that cause us to fall into bad habits or patterns. We can heal from past hurts and actually begin to thrive despite the struggle we have faced. Let's consult the tarot cards to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Saturday, June 29, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you experiencing troubles in paradise, Aries? You may encounter problems in your relationships or feel like you aren't on the same wavelength. It may just be the typical highs and lows that come with any good thing, or it may point to a bigger issue. Look at what's causing it and whether it's something you can work through. Relationships are composed of ever-changing humans, and even healthy ones encounter conflict, so do not fret; not all conflict means it needs to be over.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Every day is a new beginning, Taurus. Posing a beautiful opportunity to set new things in motion and step closer to your goals. This card inspires you not to let yesterday take too much of today. This means no longer letting past mistakes haunt you but forgiving yourself and allowing yourself to outgrow them. Mistakes in itself don't make you a bad person, Taurus; they make you human. Being able to notice and grow from them is everything and speaks volumes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Some news can be sudden and hit like a ton of bricks. Allow yourself to move through life and grieve what you must, Gemini, whether it be passing things, unmet dreams, or saying goodbye to periods of life. Things may hurt deeply now, Gemini, but you can make it through every hard challenge. Joy will find you again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Your spirit is being renewed, Cancer. Life is a series of waves, and goodness and inspiration are approaching you again! As you are in this time of life, reflect upon what has led you there. Is it surrounding yourself with certain people or different things that make you feel good? This is a great time to take account of the factors in your life and the impact they are having. Then, you may be able to apply those factors more and more to every period.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Priestess

When walking through the unknown, lean on your instincts, Leo. Certain situations may prompt you to retreat and reflect a bit. On the surface, you may not know the truth or direction you should go. This is a time to go deep and look within instead. However, to reap the benefits of your intuition, you must trust it, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Building the life you desire — one of wholeness — may require you to do what is long-term fulfilling instead of quickly gratifying, Virgo. This card can signify overdoing things or partaking in activities that aren't ultimately good for you at the expense of your well-being. It can be hard to turn down temptations, but seeing through their true colors and their real impact and clinging to the life you're committed to attaining can give you the strength to say no to the wrong things and yes to the right, even to the point of not conforming. You are fully capable of building a life you love, Virgo. You got this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Your mind is your home, Libra, so do what you can to make it a nice place to be. Easier said than done, yes, but you can do this by taking thoughts captive and being intentional about thinking good, true thoughts. Moreover, you can identify what beliefs are causing those thoughts to form. By challenging the belief systems behind the thoughts, you can hit the source.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It can be inevitable to walk through the waves of life and go untouched by them. Your enthusiasm or joy may be running a little dry due to setbacks. This is a great time to give your body an open space to feel and rest. From there, do things that rekindle your hope and inspiration.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may always strive for better, Sagittarius, which can leave you focused on what's to improve. However, reflecting on your accomplishments, effort, and how far you have come can reap a wholeness of confidence. Pursuing growth is good; however, ensure you do so from an already self-assured place. Doing so from a place of lack can trap you in a "not good enough." cycle, as there are always things to improve.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You are finding peace and prosperity in your life, Capricorn. This is a card of security and stability, with good fortune coming to you. Your hard work might be paying off, and you may be learning how to manage money and assets wisely. Soak it up, and share in your blessings with others, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Balance is key, Aquarius. You are a person of many aspects, gifted with both logical and emotional senses. The true gold in decision-making is found in weighing each spectrum and acting accordingly instead of solely operating out of one. You have been blessed with both, and each serves a purpose, so let each have their way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Your work to develop a skill or gain mastery in an area will pay off, Pisces. Your effort to remain focused and dedicated and overcome obstacles that hinder it is commendable—for example, distancing yourself from distractions. This doesn't mean you need to live fully isolated. Rather, you are not letting things interfere with your commitment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.