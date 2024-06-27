Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 28, 2024 Brings Healing To Relationships

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries on Friday, July 28 represents a time of reflection and release as you prepare for the fresh start that the New Moon on July 5 will bring. In matters of the heart, this is when you are encouraged to clear up past arguments, returns of old toxic lovers, and to find healing with any fears you have about starting a new relationship.

During this time, whatever you release will only help you call in what you most desire – but with the Last Quarter Moon in Aries, this energy is magnified. In Aries, the Last Quarter Moon has you craving independence and freedom, which may help you remove any blocks or even limiting beliefs so that you can be confident that you are letting love speak for itself.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 28, 2024.

Aries

You don’t have to be perfect, Aries, to receive the love that you want. But in this case, you’ve been operating as your own worst enemy as you have let doubts and even a lack of confidence get in the way of progressing a certain relationship. Try to release this, and realize that you actually are worthy of it all – as that will be the deciding factor to receiving it.

Advertisement

Taurus

What you dream of can be true, Taurus, but you must let yourself find a balance with what you strive to create in your real life. You may have some past wounds that surface today, especially surrounding rejection or abandonment. Try to see that this isn’t necessarily about your current connection but only a past trigger. Talk through this and remind yourself that not only can you keep yourself safe, but you can also love.

Advertisement

Gemini

Your friends are genuinely like family, Gemini, but you need to make sure that you are prioritizing what really matters to you. You may have received certain opinions or even information about your romantic partner from friends that you let cloud your intuition and judgment. Try to think for yourself and realize that just because your friends love you doesn’t mean they can get the final say in your relationship – or even fully know what is happening.

Advertisement

Cancer

Try to release any doubt you are carrying over whether you can create the life you want, Cancer. You have been guided to focus more on your own success, especially in your career. Yet, you might be carrying some guilt around taking care of yourself and the changes that have brought to your relationship. Open up a conversation with your partner about how you are feeling, and also release the idea that you aren’t entitled to the same success you try to encourage others to reach.

Leo

Love becomes exciting today, dear Leo if you let it. This is your divine sign from the universe to let go of what you have been carrying, specifically about love or a relationship having to look a specific way. You really are being given the green light to enjoy the process and see what happens. If you happen to be traveling or preparing for a trip soon, then remain open to a new love arriving. Once you release what you’ve been carrying, you’ll have more space to receive what's coming into your life.

Advertisement

Virgo

Try to be honest with yourself about what seems to have been blocking intimacy in your relationship, Virgo. While life can get busy, and there can always be distractions to creating moments of quality time and conversations to spur connection, it’s your job to ensure you are still investing in your relationship. Let go of what has been blocking this from happening, and plan to spend the evening with your partner so that you can receive confirmation that you are still with the right person.

Libra

To have a relationship meant for you, you must also release the vision of perfection you have been clinging to. Just because you have always thought a relationship or life with someone would look a particular way doesn’t mean it’s meant to. Not because you don’t deserve it all but because reality will always look different from your dreams. Once you can let go of these parameters you’ve had for love, you’ll also be able to have more gratitude for your current relationship.

Advertisement

Scorpio

To have the love you want, you must be committed to it, Scorpio. This means that you need to have space in your life for it and have boundaries instilled to protect this area of your life. Try to reflect on what you need to do more or let go of to feel confident in a new beginning of love. This is your life, so the reality is that what you want has to start coming first.

Sagittarius

Commitment and marriage have been on your mind recently, Sagittarius, but you need to change how you think about these themes. As someone who needs freedom, you can often think that romantic commitment means you are giving up something – but in reality, you will receive even more. Try to let go of feeling like you are giving up your freedom or even dreams if you commit, and let your heart feel confident that this relationship is actually one you do want to last forever.

Advertisement

Capricorn

There may be a close familial relationship that is interfering with your romantic connection, Capricorn. Even if it’s not with arguments or discord, you may feel stress with this family member, causing stress and even disconnection with your partner. While you may not be able to release this family member from your life fully, you can release the burden you’ve been carrying. Try to realize you can’t fix what other people aren’t working on for themselves, and instead, focus on the love that is right in front of you.

Aquarius

You have had multiple opportunities to have a critical conversation with your romantic partner but still hesitated to speak your mind. While you have made some progress, you are still holding onto something that could end your connection – unless you choose to bring it up. Try to formulate your words by journaling before you talk with your partner, or even read something you’ve written if you find that easier. But this burden you’ve been carrying does finally need to be released.

Advertisement

Pisces

Feeling valued in your relationship is of the utmost importance to you, dreamy Pisces. This means it feels like you are being treated how you deserve and your partner understands what a catch you are. But sometimes, your past can interfere with what is currently happening, making you question your place in your partner’s life. Try to let go of any projecting today and speak more of your heart to your partner because, in this case, they do truly know that they will never find another like you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.