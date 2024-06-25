Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 26, 2024 Brings Romance To A New Level

The Moon speaks with Mercury on Wednesday and their relationship helps teach us a valuable lesson in love. There is no love without growth. Growth needs to happen to attract or even continue to create a romantic relationship; otherwise, connections will become stagnant and even end. But to grow, you must be able to challenge your previous beliefs and choices to begin to see your truth – and even know that another path is available.

Let yourself grow to keep falling in love with the same person. When you can allow yourself to change your mind or perspective, you also learn how to do it and be better, which means you can attract a better love. Growth truly is what allows you to fulfill all of your romantic dreams.

Here's what this means for your love horoscope on June 26, 2024:

Aries

You might find that what you previously wanted in a relationship is different and much more serious than you thought you were ready for. Let yourself honor these feelings rather than push them away, Aries. There’s no point in trying to make this connection less than what it is when, in truth, it’s everything you’ve ever wanted. It doesn’t mean you need to rush to the altar tomorrow, but letting yourself shift your beliefs will only create room for more love.

Advertisement

Taurus

You can’t expect others to read your mind, especially your partner, Taurus. If it feels like you need more from your connection or even that what you’ve dreamed of has shifted, then you need to be the one to articulate that. You are allowed to change your mind; in this case, it creates more opportunities for connection and fun.

Advertisement

Gemini

You have to decide what is of most value to you, Gemini, but you also need to figure out what you need to feel valued in your connection. While feeling taken for granted is something many have to move through, in this case, it’s not just on your partner. If you need more quality time or words of affirmation to feel valued, then it’s time to say that.

Advertisement

Cancer

Let yourself enter a phase of experimenting, dear Cancer. You don’t always have to do what is expected of you or even take the safe route of love. This doesn’t mean you’re not craving that deep commitment, but perhaps it’s time to change how you think about love. See what else a person brings to your life rather than just looking for forever from the beginning.

Leo

You are in the process of expanding your beliefs around intimacy, Leo, and because of that, relationship dynamics are shifting in your life. What once felt fulfilling now doesn’t. And what you thought you’d never be interested in is suddenly calling you more urgently. Not only do you get to define what love and intimacy mean to you, but you can also let yourself change your mind so you create what it is you really want.

Advertisement

Virgo

You might feel more withdrawn or melancholy today as you may have difficulty feeling very positive about your connection. While none of these feelings are permanent, it is still important to listen to them. As much as you should be with someone who adds happiness to your life, it’s not your partner’s job to make you feel happy. Spend some time filling your own cup before making any big decisions.

Libra

With so much changing around you at the moment, it can feel challenging to keep up with the pace. But this is part of what this new chapter is meant to show you. You don’t have to exhaust yourself or continue to over-give to a healthy connection that is part of your destiny. Instead, you can care for yourself and still show up in a loving connection. Give yourself time today, and if you need to postpone that date, you should allow yourself to.

Advertisement

Scorpio

It’s okay to put yourself first, dear Scorpio. There is no award for making others happy, not disappointing or even putting them first. This is your life, and because of that, you need to start taking more responsibility for your happiness. Whether that means exploring your own interests in a relationship or even getting back out into the dating world, let yourself start making what you want your new priority.

Sagittarius

You might feel pretty disheartened by having something not work out that you’ve been hoping for, Sagittarius, but it doesn’t mean all is lost. If you’ve been trying to get to that next level of commitment or even purchase a home together, give yourself some grace and consider why it doesn’t seem to be working out. You might just need to come at it from a different angle to find the success you want.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Your feelings are valid, Capricorn, even if it doesn’t feel like you always share them. Whether it’s sadness, gratitude, or even a deep feeling of love, you can share how you’re feeling without thinking your partner doesn’t want to hear it. While your partner needs to create a safe space to communicate, you also need not be afraid to take up space. Share your feelings, Capricorn; it will only help strengthen your relationship.

Aquarius

It might be time to call your partner out for what has been bothering you, dear Aquarius. While you’ve tried to be patient and give the situation time to work out, it’s actually creating a bigger rift than necessary. Instead of just letting it be, be honest about how bothered you are by what happened – but you may also need to make a critical decision about this connection soon.

Advertisement

Pisces

When love comes knocking, Pisces, you can be sure to answer. In this case, it’s quite literal, as it seems you’re having some trepidation about moving in or even deepening the relationship with your partner. But you have to understand fear is normal, but this love is anything but. Don’t ruin an incredible love by trying to take it too slow.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.