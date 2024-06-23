Love Horoscopes For Monday, June 24, 2024 Have A Specific Message For Each Zodiac Sign

You can’t follow your heart and wonder about what everyone else will think once you do. But you often can’t fully follow your heart and also follow the rules. Sometimes, love really is the only thing worth breaking any rules for. This might mean you break the status quo to make a decision different than family or friends wish for you, but it also might have you finally letting go of all the reasons why not – and choosing the one reason it will work.

As asteroid Lilith in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, you will feel a deeper drive to follow your heart, but you may become a bit unpredictable in how you do about it. This may bring up some hurt feelings by others, or even have you finding yourself acting in abnormal ways. But the goal isn’t to abide by the guidelines of others or even society, but for you to follow your heart knowing love will also always be truth.

Here's what this means for each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Aries

You have an uncanny ability to follow your heart and go after what you want. Don’t let recent events make you doubt yourself or what you are capable of. If you have a chance for love and joy, then it’s time you permit yourself to do whatever it takes to achieve it. Don’t leave an opportunity for doubt or failure; instead, follow your heart into the arms of the one you love.

Advertisement

Taurus

No one reaches a finish point in life where they are rewarded with a medal for following all the rules, Taurus. This means, though, that you also might have to start thinking more independently for yourself and not so much about doing the right thing or even being defined by others as a good person. You may have to take a big risk today for love, but if it genuinely comes from your heart, you will already know it’s what you are meant to do.

Advertisement

Gemini

You often have no problems stretching the rules to accommodate your wishes, but you do need to make sure that your choices truly lead to that destination of love and intimacy. There may have been a tendency recently just to do what you want without much thought to the aftereffects. Take time to go over your choices, and don’t be afraid to take accountability because it just might save this connection in your life.

Advertisement

Cancer

It can be surprising to others, Cancer when you finally start putting yourself first simply because it’s something you so rarely do. But caring for yourself, protecting your peace, and following your dreams is how you set the standard for others to do the same. Become unapologetic with your boundaries, and learn to say no, or even not right now. You don’t owe someone everything just because you love them – after all, you’re supposed to love yourself first.

Leo

Take time to think creatively, Leo. There is a particular matter that you’ve been struggling to figure out recently, and while you’ve tried to attack it from the logical, practical and even emotional standpoints, it hasn’t helped you figure out which direction to take. Instead, look at this matter from a different point of view and ask yourself, if you could do anything, what would it be? Because this question may provide the answer you’ve been searching for.

Advertisement

Virgo

Virgo, it’s okay to go a bit wild occasionally. You don’t need to have it all together or look like the perfect partner. You can be that free spirit enjoying life as much as anyone else. While others can often box you into a particular corner, that is also a choice you often first make for yourself. You don’t have to be anything you are, and if you need some excitement, it’s also your job to create it.

Libra

If you are worried about whether speaking your truth will end a relationship, that is your red flag. It shouldn’t ever matter if you are speaking your truth or even doing what you dream. If being yourself seems to jeopardize your connection, that is your sign to not walk but run in the other direction. Don’t let anyone undermine your growth or all that you are capable of.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Take some time for yourself, Scorpio, and don’t worry about having to have all the answers. Just sit with yourself and ponder your love life. See what the day brings and realize that you don’t need all those conversations in your head for things to go your way. You only need to speak the truth, which will be easier to find once you’ve rested and cared for yourself.

Sagittarius

The idea is to find a partner who will accept every side of you, even if it means they can’t engage with each part of who you are. And if they can’t, that also doesn’t serve as an invitation to try to find a relationship that will – as no one is expected to be someone’s everything. Let yourself make the most of your connection while still seeking out what you need through healthy relationships with others. Your partner will be relieved, which may help you understand what forever love looks like.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Forgiveness can often be one of the most challenging aspects of love, whether forgiving a current partner or even an ex you still have to interact with. Forgiveness means not that what happened is OK but that you’re choosing to carry the burden of hurt no longer. Let yourself radically forgive your romantic partners and yourself because you deserve to move into this new chapter feeling as light and hopeful as possible.

Aquarius

There is a deep inner knowledge that you’ve been returning to in recent weeks, and while the timing has to be right to become aware of this, it’s also a matter that can’t be delayed any longer. There is a connection in your life that you’re starting to seek cracks within. You may have thought you’d spend forever with them, but now, that seems more like a distant memory. To know the next steps, you can let yourself feel what you are experiencing.

Advertisement

Pisces

The only thing better than your fantasy of love is when the actual thing shows up in your life, Pisces. But it can be hard to receive it and believe in it, especially with all the heartbreak you’ve been through. The best thing, and even the most radical choice you can make at this moment, is to go all in. No more trying to hold back or give the other person time, but simply letting this person know that all you want is a future together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.