5 Zodiac Signs With Truly Great Horoscopes On June 24, 2024

You are a nebula in a darkened night sky; your atoms are made of stardust. That's the whimsical and beautiful energy on Monday, June 24, 2024, even if it's an official workday for most. So lean into it and watch it revolutionize your world. Plus, it's a 2424 kind of day!

Of course, five zodiac signs will experience the best this day offers – Aries, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. But the rest will experience the beauty of it, too.

With North Node in Aries' relationship with Juno in Virgo highlighted here, we are reminded that the path of courage can sometimes put us at loggerheads with those we love or respect. They may hold too firmly to beliefs past their expiration date and not want to let go of their authority as elders even though they are not children anymore.

Neptune in Pisces adds weight to this message by telling us that it's easier to be mistaken about those we are the closest to than to be mistaken about strangers. So, we must try to remain objective despite the love we share. That objectivity won't diminish our regard or love. Instead, like the Sun in Cancer, we will learn new ways to grow together. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes.

Only true great horoscopes go to these five zodiac signs on June 24, 2024.

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Pisces

Best area to focus on: Improve your communication with others; delete old messages from an ex you no longer want to see

Best time of the day: 10 am - 2 pm

Aries, the best thing about Monday for you is the absolute perfection waiting for you in the most unexpected ways. For most, this will happen at your workplace. For others, it will be a piece of communication you have been waiting for with bated breath.

You are encouraged to do as you please on this day and maintain a steady (but slow) pace. You won't miss any details when you do this, and it will also leave room for your cosmic blessings to flow in.

2. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Aries

Best area to focus on: Journaling and planning for the future

Best time of the day: 3 pm

Sagittarius, prepare for awesomeness on Monday! You will feel at the top of the world and may experience an overnight glow-up, too. Now's your time to shine, so you better seize this opportunity and make the most of it.

You are also encouraged to journal your thoughts and feelings on this day and capture the good things that happen to you. This will help you reminisce and supercharge your emotions on the days you wish to manifest something more.

3. Capricorn

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Cancer

Best area to focus on: Creating a vision board for the next half of the year

Best time of the day: 4 - 5 pm

Capricorn, it's time to put your foot on the pedal and whoosh forward like never before. Now's not the time to leave room for the competition to catch up. Now's the time to leave them behind in the dust and capture all the awards you can (and maybe break a few records in the process). The cosmic forces are firmly supporting you behind the scenes.

You are also encouraged to journal your thoughts and feelings on this day to remember the good things for the future. This will help you overcome imposter syndrome if it ever rears its head on the journey ahead.

4. Aquarius

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Scorpio

Best area to focus on: Go through old voice recordings on your phone and delete them; clear out your unwanted emails and set a new greeting for both

Best time of the day: 6 - 7 pm

Aquarius, you are an absolute superstar! The cosmic forces are here to guide you to your victory and want you to know that you are not an outcast. The world is too diverse for that to be true. You must believe that your soul tribe will find you. You are already doing everything you can to make that a reality!

Also, listen more than speak at this time. You may be winning big, but the road ahead is still unexplored. This way, you can learn more and also discover what you must watch out for.

5. Pisces

Best zodiac sign to hang out with: Leo

Best area to focus on: Planning a future trip out of town

Best time of the day: 9 am

Pisces, your best friends will come through for you on Monday. Never doubt that! That's your cosmic blessing ... because not every soul on this planet can say the same. Send your gratitude into the ether after the fact, and make sure to hug your friends, too.

Some of you will benefit from learning more geography at this time. Even something as simple as knowing where all the countries are in the world and how large each continent is (see: Gall-Peters projection) can be an enlightening experience. It's a precursor to the many friends you will have in the future from further outside.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.