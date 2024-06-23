Struggle Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 24, 2024

June 24, 2024, brings us the final episode in that long-standing show of our lives called "Struggle." What our horoscopes show us is that, for three zodiac signs, our struggles will end due to the presence of the Moon square Mars in the cosmic sky. While this sounds like great news — and it is, it also comes with relief: we finally did it.

The struggles of our lives imply that we have put in the work to defeat those who have tried to overcome us. On June 24, we can happily accept the fact that our efforts have not been in vain. We held out, we stayed afloat. While it wasn't easy, and we may have thought that we'd crumble under the pressure, it will be Moon square Mars that shows us that we are stronger than our problems.

Advertisement

This instills confidence in us and shows us that perseverance is truly the key to winning all battles. We didn't give up, even when times were the hardest. We stayed the course, and we saw victory ahead. Three zodiac signs will get to experience what it's like to officially see a long-time struggle come to an end, thanks to the warrior strength imparted to us during Moon square Mars.

Everything has an end date, and for three zodiac signs the struggle ends on June 24, 2024.

1. Gemini

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

Advertisement

What you will experience during Moon square Mars is the settling up of an old score that desperately needed closure. On Monday, you will hear from an old friend or relative. You and this person may have been at odds with each other for far too long. Because pride may have stood in the way, what's taking place now is that you both have no room in your hearts for foolish pride.

The struggle between the two of you is no longer necessary, and neither wishes to uphold it any further, as it all seems irrelevant and counterproductive. What you know is that you and this person were always great together, no matter what the relationship was, and that it's just silly to keep up the 'war.'

The struggle that ended on June 24 was the one that caused you both to stay away from each other, as that became more than you both were interested in keeping up. What's left is a clear path that leads you back into a close and loving relationship. No more time to waste, Gemini. Heal the wounds and get back on track.

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

Moon square Mars really does the trick for you when it comes to finally putting aside that one struggle you've held on to for far too long. This is personal, and it's also over with. June 24 marks your entry into a much more peaceful place in your life as you've come to understand that it's time to walk away finally, and you do.

You have been battling with one particular attachment. You've started to see that it's doing you no good. Whether this is an attachment to a person who simply is not good for you or a habit that you've come to see is less than healthy for you, it matters not. What matters on Monday is that Moon Square Mars is here and will take you from there to here.

Advertisement

You have been looking for this for a long time, this ending, this settling of the struggles that be. What's become obvious in your life, Cancer, is that you've started to waste too much time trying to control something you cannot control, and it's time to give it a rest. As soon as you decide, the universe will work with you on this to improve your life.

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe, Eduard Litvinov | Canva Pro

Advertisement

You have struggled all your life with one particular thing. While you've seen many, many victories, you have also come to know that this struggle will continue in different forms for the rest of your life until you give in and just let it be. During the transit of Moon square Mars on June 24, you will see that some things are best left alone.

Perhaps this is the wisdom of age speaking. Even if you are a very young person, you are still entitled to this kind of wisdom, as you, Virgo, know that you grow every day. What this universal wisdom has you catching on to is that you have a choice here: to be in pain or not to be in pain. As of Monday, June 24, 2024, you will choose to reject pain and move forward in your life.

It is this transit, Moon square Mars, that fires up your engines and gives you the confidence you require to make this big change in yourself. The struggle may be real, Virgo, but it is not something you need to celebrate day in and day out. As of June 24, you will choose to end the struggle in your heart once and for all. Good for you.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.