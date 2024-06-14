One-Card Tarot Horoscope For All 12 Zodiac Signs On June 15

Today's collective tarot card is the Page of Pentacles. We are ambitious, driven and ready to achieve our goals, even though it's the last day of the week. It's a good day to finish strong and enjoy a restful and relaxing weekend. With the Moon in Libra this weekend, spend time with friends and family; if you're looking for love, meeting someone in a social setting may be easier. Now, let's see what else to expect over the weekend.

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for June 15, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands - Reversed

This card warns against stagnancy, Aries. It encourages you to take action of any kind, whether it be researching, negotiating, or making a decision. This card reminds you to face your challenges and take a stand, as denying a situation doesn’t make it go away but can cause you greater future grief.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Your joy is coming back around again, Taurus. This card signifies satisfaction and overall goodness in your life. This is a beautiful thing! It can also remind you to soak up your blessings and practice a little extra gratitude. You can do this by implementing a new habit of listing good things at the start of each day, in the shower, or whenever. Or writing notes or letters to loved ones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups - Reversed

This card reveals some things that may be harming your relationships, Gemini. Whether it is internal jealousy or external input from others damaging the growth of something new, it calls you to reflect on what this might look like in your life and act accordingly. To resolve this, you can confront any envy and build a personal connection with your partner, abandoning what naysayers have to say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

The sun is shining on you, Cancer. This card reveals good things in your life, like success and satisfaction. This is a time to press in on the good and do what you can to make it be produced all the more. This might look like investing in your relationships, prioritizing good habits, and doing things that benefit your mental health.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

This is a card of celebration, Leo. It marks a time to reflect on your current and past wins and let that rejuvenate you to be fueled for the future. This card also reveals the unexpected success that can come from one daring action. You can ponder if there’s anything you’ve felt led to do and confront anything that’s been holding you back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

This card encourages you to put your ideas into motion, Virgo. Your fears are designed to keep you safe, but the risk is often where the reward is. This is a time to appreciate your brain’s hardwire while ensuring it doesn’t limit goodness in your life. You are worthy of walking with full confidence and assurance without the need to be perfect or know it all. Do what you can to embrace that today.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance - Reversed

This card highlights internal darkness, like envy and pride, which does not suit your personality, Libra. These feelings may have grown within yourself or others and should be handled with grace and love. These feelings can spur out of our human nature or even be messengers. However, they do not need to stay in that state. This card encourages you to shift through them, be curious to hear what they are communicating and shift your beliefs to be more true.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You are doing the dang thing, Scorpio. This card reflects you are taking control of what you can and leading with determination. Your desire for change and hard work will be honored, even if it takes time. If you are not yet there, you can work to do so. This card calls you to clear the air, be a good communicator, and let your actions reflect what you say you want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

You may be entering something new, Sagittarius, whether it be a career opportunity or a relationship. This is a time full of new hope or fertile soil. Lean into the newness and wonder while carefully protecting your heart and the things that are important to you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

This card presents an opportunity to share what you have, which can contribute to the growth of others and produce joy and purpose within yourself. It asks you, “What do you have to give?” and compels you to lead with generosity. It could be tangible, like an investment, knowledge or skill.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

This card signals a need for caution, Aquarius. You may have someone who isn’t being loyal to you, or you’re walking through a situation not knowing the whole picture. This is a good time to be wise with what you say or disclose. You may wish to analyze your environment and notice the qualities of those you’re with.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

This card signals your heart might be heavy, Pisces. This is a good time to tend to your feelings, make themselves known, and press into what they’re trying to say. This card may also encourage you to be there for loved ones going through a tough time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.