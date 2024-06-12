You can’t help but feel your emotions, whether it’s an incredible first date or the discovery of a betrayal in a relationship – you can’t help but emotionally react. But you do have the power of your emotions. You get to decide which feelings are only fleeting or have greater meaning and permanence in your life. While you are not responsible and can’t carry the weight of another’s actions or choices, you always have a choice.

This can represent how to repair a situation, how to walk away, or even how to talk about what you feel. You are being guided to take back the power of your emotions so that you’re not making a life-altering decision based on only a momentary feeling. When you can practice greater emotional control, you can also feel confident in knowing you are always choosing the path of love.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 13, 2024

Aries

You make great progress in your romantic life when you don’t give up. This doesn’t always translate to solely taking action though, but in being patient enough to let things come together. Just because you like to rush ahead and not waste a single moment doesn’t always mean that you should. Learn to remain steadfast while also being patient to receive a sign that it’s time to follow your heart.

Taurus

You can’t blame another for not understanding you, if you haven’t allowed yourself to really express how you are feeling. This is not the time to point fingers, but instead to accept where you are at so that you can get to work improving your romantic connection. Take accountability for not being as clear as necessary in the past and be open to hear your partner’s perspective. Understanding truly can help smooth over any challenges.

Gemini

It can be hard to not make quick judgements, especially if you’ve been hurt in the past. But being too quick to call a situation doesn’t always leave room for growth. Instead honor your feelings about what you feel and still open the space to have your mind changed once you hear the full story. Nothing is ever served in walking away from a connection too quickly, and often times it’s not a lack of love, but a lack of communication that creates a separation.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, just because you love your partner, and even those close to you, doesn’t mean their feelings are your responsibility. Take time to reflect on whether you’ve been exhausted simply because you’re trying to make everyone else happy, but yourself. It’s time to release anything that isn’t yours to carry so that you can give yourself what you need and make more space to receive a love that won’t feel like a burden.

Leo

You have to remember that in a relationship, your partner’s feelings matter as much as yours. Being able to be bold in your decisions and relentless in bringing your dreams to fruition is an asset, but if you don’t create space for your partner to actually feel like a partner, they may develop resentment. Practice asking their opinion and know that when you create an opportunity to create your life together, you will also experience greater closeness.

Virgo

Life will inevitably not be perfect, which means that neither will love. While perfect is even an idea that often changes over the course of time, you must learn to open your perspective to include the ideal – but also the messy magical parts of a relationship. Don’t be too quick to stick to a plan or need everything figured out, as not even that can guarantee perfection. Instead, learn to practice being in the moment more and see that sometimes it’s the unstructured spaces where love is truly able to flourish.

Libra

Leave behind the worry over how everything will turn out, or even what everyone will say once you’re living the life of your dreams. Your life and romantic choices are solely yours, and while others may have opinions – it doesn’t mean you have to allow them to interfere with your own process. Be more discerning over what you take in, and don’t be afraid to simply say that your relationship is off the table for discussion.

Scorpio

You have a depth that others may not always see or appreciate, but it’s not only because of who you may be confiding in – but in what you are choosing to share. To make the most out of this new romantic chapter in your life it’s about seeing that you can’t blame others for not seeing the true you, when you might not have shown them that part of yourself. Try to lean into your authenticity, look for how you can show up more for yourself, and then trust the love that is meant to be in your life will show up too.

Sagittarius

While it’s true that not all those that wander is lost, it’s also important to not jeopardize a reputation of consistency in your pursuits. Because you can often feel what others need or want, you can often expect them to do the same for you. But love becomes easier when you can learn that you have to ask for what you need like everyone else. Once you can start expressing yourself more clearly, then you’ll see that no challenge is worth ruining a love you want to last.

Capricorn

It seems that everyone has a lot of feelings, Capricorn, but that doesn’t mean you need to get overwhelmed by them. Learn to control your reactions better and you can see improvement in your romantic life. Instead of shutting down because you’re unsure how to fix your partner being upset, realize that they are not a problem you have to solve. Many times, your partner just wants to feel heard, and when they do, both of your hearts can open to receive an even deeper love.

Aquarius

You can’t travel your way out of a problem. You can’t even keep focusing on yourself or path and hope that it will all improve on its own. As much as you might be a flight risk, you need to learn what creates this feeling that the only option is to escape. It’s not your responsibility to be everything for everyone but learning to remain present is something within your control – even if you don’t know what to say. It’s safe to be in uncomfortable situations, Aquarius, and when you can learn that, then you won’t feel the need to run away from love again.

Pisces

Even in the best connections, there is a difference between what you dream of and what love actually looks like in real life. Make sure that you are controlling your thoughts about love and whether or not they’re truly attainable for the regular human. You deserve candlelit baths, and long conversations under starry skies, but it will be with someone who is as flawed as you are. Embrace the mess and the realism of what it feels like to not just experience those incredible moments of romance, but also wake up together.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.