Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 12

Our tarot horoscope for the day reveals a universal thread that binds us together in big and small ways. While your personal experiences are unique to you, our tarot horoscope demonstrates how all our feelings seem to be related somehow. From ending a friendship to having hardships at work, let's see what's in store for each zodiac sign beginning this Wednesday.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 12

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Being hurt in the past can create future trust issues — one of the many reasons you must protect your heart, Aries. As much as you'd like to believe in everyone, people can't always be given the freedom to enter your life without time to know one another better. It can feel painful to set a boundary and not allow a person to get too close when you are feeling lonely, but you'll save yourself from greater hurt and disappointment later if you allow them to earn that level of intimacy from you first.





Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why fight? Survival mode can become your 'go-to' reaction when you've felt under attack or stressed for too long. You have to train your mind to recognize when nothing is truly wrong. Things can feel unsafe even when there is no perceived threat because you've felt under attack for some time. It's a learning curve, but staying fully in the moment helps. Check-in with yourself when you start to feel edgy. You'll soon retrain your emotions to choose peace because life is looking up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Trust your instincts, Gemini. A relationship is supposed to be easy and progress forward. Sometimes, people try to take advantage of another person because they know there's an opportunity to do so. Sometimes, your friends can see the red flags before you spot them, or maybe your heart is warning you, but you don't want to listen because you're afraid to be right. For now, ask yourself if actions and words match. If they don't, question why.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Focus on your goal, but live a balanced life, too. You can become so driven to achieve a dream that your friendships, relationships and health may suffer. You don't want to be the person who gets to where you want to be, but you are all alone. Set a realistic timeline, including a life well-lived: time spent with people you love, doing things you enjoy, and reaching your goals!



Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Your life may feel like a movie right now. Things are changing and your main character energy is strong. Some funny moments may deserve to be written in a best-selling novel or film script. This time period of life needs to be journaled. You're in an exciting time in your life, so document it.





Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Joy is something you can't predict or create without an open heart. Your love cup is about to be filled with all the beauty of life around you. To receive it in a way that reaches your soul allows you to feel thankful and glad. Gratitude isn't contagious for others; it's something you can grasp for yourself if you want to. Just look around and see all the blessings the world has opened to you.





Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You never lose your talents, but if underused they can feel dormant and lost. If you're wondering whether or not you've still 'got it' all you need to do is start where you left off. Be patient with yourself. At first, you might not be as good as you were in the past. However, with time and dedication. you can get back to that sweet spot — and exceed it.





Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Are you getting distracted? You may be looking at what everyone else seems to be doing on social media and wondering why your life isn't turning out the way you hoped. Comparison is one of the quickest ways to unhappiness. Are you truly satisfied with what you have? If you are, don't let others become the measuring stick of what you consider a well-lived life. Keep true to your own path.



Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

When you bring your work home with you, mentally, emotionally or physically, it can wear on your sense of well-being. Try to leave your feelings and concerns about the office at the door. Learn to set it down until the next work shift. It will be there when you clock back in.





Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait; when you are patient, you'll feel the sweetness of success. You may go through the usual fears of doubt and worry when your relationship isn't going as fast as you'd like. But you can't rush a good thing. Getting to know someone is fun, and when you allow yourself to grow in love. A flash of love can burn out quickly. You desire a slow ember that leads to a lasting flame!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Each day presents you with decisions to make. You might not know which options to choose, and uncertainty can lead to actions that aren't helpful. Instead of making a snap choice, think things through. You don't want to regret rushing into a job or quitting what you've started. You want to be sure what you are doing is right, now and in the future.





Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Common sense is not always so common, and you may question whether or not a person in your life will ever learn. Their life experiences may not have allowed them to learn things you understand inherently. You may have a golden opportunity to help by teaching a few things. This could be a chance to build your relationship and bring you closer through trust and companionship.

