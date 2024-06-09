Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 10 — Mars Is In Taurus

We start a new week. We have a great day ahead. We enjoy conversing with others and being social with the Sun in Gemini. The Leo Moon gives courage and hope. The Moon will speak sweetly with Mercury, making it a great day for car shopping or updating passwords and backing up photos taken over the weekend or adding them to your favorite social media platform. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign on Monday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope on June 10

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find that you don’t have as much focus as you’d like, but if you can change your perspective to understand that spending time in the imaginal mind is equally productive you can gain powerful new sources of inspiration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes, reaching your end goal requires taking a detour to explore possibilities beyond a rigid plan. Consider taking a different route to work today; it might reveal the benefits of being more flexible with your long term vision.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is a perfect day to sit with choices that have been weighing heavily on your mind. Supporting you to connect more with your heart and less with your mind. How can you spend a little more time checking in with your heart?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been feeling stagnant and seeking change, sometimes you need to create space in your life for new opportunities to emerge. What area of your life feels cluttered with unnecessary commitments? Time is your greatest resource.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a great time to collaborate with others and understand how you work best within a team. A powerful creative spark can be ignited by working with another creative collaborator. Just be mindful to give both of your voices the space to be heard.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nothing is perfect, so as you tackle your to-do list, notice how your perfectionism might be limiting your creative potential. Remember, mastery takes time, and growth happens in slow, incremental steps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You’re not just ‘indecisive’ you actually just want to come to solutions that benefit the majority, but sometimes you have to make choices that make sense to your long term vision. How can you put your needs first today?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a wonderful time to dive into the heart of your creativity. This can transform you and reveal new insights about yourself, life, and your direction. It's in getting lost that you discover more of who you are and find yourself on a deeper level.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

How do your relationships mirror your soulful values? It's important that the people you spend time with honor your ethical philosophy of friendship, regardless of the relationship dynamic. Whether it's kindness, open-mindedness, or other values, these should be respected in all your interactions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's important to start the day by tending to your body. When you do, you'll realize how much more productive and efficient you can be in your work, rather than feeling like you're staring into the void at your laptop.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Here’s some tough love: stop underestimating your talents, Aquarius. One thing about you is that you have extraordinary visionary gifts. Even if you think your wacky idea is too unconventional, test it out—you might find it's well received. You'll never know if you don't try.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself wearing your emotions on your sleeve today. Whether it's looking at a painting or watching toddlers make new friends, moments of awe may fill your day. Remember, your sensitivity is a superpower.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.