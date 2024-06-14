3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Discover Their Intuitive Gifts On June 15

On June 15, 2024, we're going to figure something out, and that 'something' is going to register as highly important to us, especially if we are one of the three zodiac signs most influenced. Astrology shows us that a Libra Moon can really tap into those instinctive gifts of ours and that if we trust our intuitive skills, we may end up surprising ourselves with how talented we are.

This day provides insight, but more, there's a certain kind of confidence we'll be feeling during this Libra Moon. It's the kind that lets us know that we can trust ourselves when making a big decision. Our 'take' on a situation is better than on point. We really know what we're doing here.

When we come upon the idea that we really do have intuitive gifts, it will inspire us to investigate further. What is it that we are so in touch with? Is it the heart of the universe itself? Perhaps. We know that our first stop is the Moon, which is the intuitive center of all inspiration for human beings. So, it makes sense that these three zodiac signs will sort of 'find themselves' this Saturday.

Aries, Virgo and Pisces are predicted to discover their intuitive gifts on June 15, 2024.

1. Aries

Noval Pratamas from Dikas Design | Canva Pro

You'll discover your intuitive gifts when you listen to your body on June 15, during the Libra Moo. Interestingly enough, this transit acts itself out 'in your body.' If we pay close attention to what our bodies tell us, we can interpret that as a direct sign from the universe as to what we need to do, how we need to proceed, and what our next step should be.

You'll be feeling highly intuitive this Saturday, which is no real surprise for you, and yet, there are times when you forget that you have this innate ability. Saturday, you'll come to terms with the idea that perhaps you are right about that 'inner feeling' you've been holding on to. Maybe it's time to trust your gut and go with it. That's how the Waxing Libra Moon awakens your knowledge of your intuitive skill.

Here's a day that lets you see if you are right after all. You may be thinking about a person, or it could be simply something to do with personal change. Listen to your heart. Trust in your intuition at this time, Aries. What you think may very well be the doorway to knowledge and wisdom. Learn to trust your gut, Aries.

2. Virgo

Noval Pratamas from Dikas Design | Canva Pro

You've always known that you have a talent for sniffing out information that isn't always upfront and in your face. You've trusted this gut feeling all of your life, but as it goes with almost everything, you lose it if you don't use it. You may have pushed aside those intuitive skills over the last few years, opting for 'realism' instead.

Then, the Libra Moon awakens something inside you on Saturday. You can't ignore the feeling that you are here to listen to your heart when it signals you. Something important is happening, and you need to pay attention to it. If 'it' doesn't appear as a physical manifestation, you trust 'the invisible' here.

If you do so, you'll find that your skills are as sharp as ever. The realization that you are as clever as always when it comes to instinct and intuition and that this is somewhat of a calling for you. Go with it, Virgo. The body remembers, but not only that: it holds on to all the information you've collected in your lifetime. This is where you get to tap into that gorgeous library of experience. Use it well.

3. Pisces

Noval Pratamas from Dikas Design | Canva Pro

In your lifetime, you have fluctuated between trusting your gut feeling and completely rejecting it, thinking it silly or unproven. On Saturday, June 15, during the Waxing Libra Moon, you'll feel something inside you that cannot be denied. This is a gut feeling, a hit of intuition. If you trust it and follow it through, you will discover you are right.

What you feel is the reverberation of the energy of truth. You are picking up on it, and while you cannot explain why you feel this way, you just 'know' you're on to something. This feeling had you doubting yourself in the past, even though you trusted in it. Yet, here you are now, knowing something is about to happen, and you will not doubt it, nor will you deny yourself the idea that perhaps you do have intuitive gifts.

These gifts have a use, Pisces. Trust them now and in the future. We aren't given these gifts so that we can waste them. While the world may look down on this kind of behavior, we must hone these skills rather than deny them power. You have the power within you, manifesting as intuitive ability and a sense of 'what's really going on.' Once you own it, you will LOVE it. Continue with it, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.