It's Sunday, zodiac signs. Some call this a day of rest; for others, Sundays are a time for fun, family or hanging out with friends. The cards are pulled, and the energy is set for us to see what this day can bring. The Sun will remain in Gemini for eleven more days, and the Moon will leave Cancer to enter Leo, the sign that rules the Sun tarot card. The Sun is such a positive symbol of joy and hope. It tells us that this day brings good fortune no matter what happens. Let's see what our tarot card horoscope reading for each zodiac sign wants to tell us.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for June 9

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

It's never too late to follow your dreams. This weekend, the Moon and Mars speak powerfully to each other, making it easier for you to step outside of your comfort zone. It's no coincidence, then, that your tarot card symbolizes a rekindling of talents and skills that may have gone dry: inspiration, hope, and vibrancy. This is the time to take a deep breath, be there for yourself and do things to be closer to where you want to be. Try something new or pick back up on a hobby where you left off or be with friends. Do things that reenergize you and fill your love cup. What you choose to do doesn’t have to be aesthetic, interesting to others, or a popular thing to do. What matters is that you meet your own needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Priestess

What are you looking for? You will want to spend time in deep thought, and the Cancer Moon supports doing so. You will seek what you find, Taurus. Whether good or bad, wisdom or being stuck in current knowledge, what you find will be according to what you look for. This is a beautiful thing! Because big amounts are waiting to be found, and new things are just around the corner. However, it can also be eye-opening, as our lives will reflect this truth. Take this moment to reflect on what you may have been chasing and how that reflects your priorities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Ten of Wands

Invest in yourself and see how self-love brings value to your life. Life is filled with beautiful lessons, and each trial you face gives you a chance to change. Just as the rain produces spring flowers after a long winter, you can see growth in your life after a season where you were down and out. Gemini, the pain and hard times can truly suck, but it doesn’t have to be purposeless. This is a card of strength, growth, and resilience. The light at the end of the tunnel is coming to you, and you can be hopeful.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Don’t see giving as a difficult thing to do, Cancer. Connect with the Moon's energy as it enters your sign if you need to. All weekend, the moon in your sign helps you see it as a gain. When viewed out of selfish ambition, generosity can be unsatisfying or undesirable. However, seeing the potential impact you can have on others becomes a great joy. This card invites you to consider how you view gift giving to others and giving to yourself and potentially make a shift where it’s needed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Swords

Life moves quickly, Leo; before you know it, a chapter ends as another begins. The Moon in Cancer closes a door in your life, and paired with this tarot card, you get a call for hope and joy where you are: if you are someplace you aren’t happy with, life’s waves soon will be occurring, and it’ll be a new season. If you’re very happy right now, soak it all up! In all, practice gratitude. You don’t have to let the negative things have all the attention.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

Feelings are messengers, Virgo. You may be getting hurt by people or things, and you don’t have to let it continue. You may truly love a person, but something isn’t healthy for you. This is a time to assess and make the hard choices for your better good. You don’t want to look back and wish you made a decision sooner, seeing all that you missed by not doing so.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups

Tap into your inner child, Libra. You can dive deep into work, but play is so important, and that’s exactly what this card reflects. This is a great time to get together with friends or return to enjoyed hobbies. You can do things for the pure intent of enjoyment! Take time for you because you earned it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Swords

You have so much determination and strength within you, Scorpio. Now is the time to not solely focus on your weaknesses, which can bring down your spirit, but emphasize your strengths. This isn’t to say don’t improve, but lead with goodness and empowerment. You can handle everything life throws at you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Swords, reversed

This card signifies a potential unexpected turn, especially within relationships. Someone may have betrayed you or shown unforeseen aggression. It’s important to get to know people, Sagittarius, and believe them when they show their true selves. You can love the idea of who you thought someone was more than who they truly are. Be wise. as you already know how to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Don't keep a belief system or mentality just because that's all you've ever known, Capricorn. This card signals thoughts of the mind that are more crippling than helpful and promote haughty behavior. This is a good time to look within, establish wholeness and confidence in yourself, and be mindful of your mind overall. It is the operating system of the body.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You may have some ideas to propose, Aquarius. Now is the time to muster up the confidence and present them. Your hard work will pay off, and even if you must go through some rejections first, you will get to where you need to be. You've got this in the bag!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A beautiful life is waiting for you, Pisces. It may include some tangible changes, but it may just mean renewing your spirit and mind. We often don't see things as they are, but as we are, Pisces. This is a great time to do things to build up your joy, even if you feel happiness isn't possible in your current situation. Things like gratitude and trust may get you there.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.