Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 8 — Saturn Squares Venus

Happy Saturday, zodiac signs. We have an active sky with Saturn, the planet of structure, challenge and discipline, speaking to Venus and the Moon. Saturn teaches us valuable life lessons. Often, this heavy planet enforces a need to make a schedule and stick to it. If you are overextended, have too much on your plate, or do something you don't enjoy, Saturn square Venus could allow you to remove them. Let's see what the day has in store for each zodiac sign.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, June 8, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you have plans today, just be open to them changing in some way, and believe that this shift might teach you the art of patience. You’re a powerhouse, but sometimes you can burn yourself out, so take it easy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your relationships may show you how you’re secretly craving spontaneity. People are your mirrors today, reflecting where you might be denying your inner child's needs and your desire for pleasure. Remember, you never have to earn the right to feel good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

How do your relationship boundaries help you feel more free and open to be yourself? Today may show you how your relationship needs are shifting, helping you get clear about your relationship values.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel more detached from your relationships than usual, which can help you take a step back and gain new insights about your relationship dynamics. Sometimes a level of detachment is needed so that you ask yourself how your relationships are contributing to your personal growth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is a great day to see how you can make small steps with your new creative ideas and plans. You may feel more grounded in terms of how to turn a fantasy in your imagination into a real, tangible reality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today, you may feel more triggered in your relationships due to deeper insecurities, which can actually help you heal them. If we don’t address our relationship wounds, we will forever be ruled by them. Consider reflecting on this in your journal: "How are my insecurities impacting my relationships, and what steps can I take to heal these wounds?"

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today, you may have realizations about areas of your life where you feel you’re not showing up authentically. This could be at work with your colleagues or in new friendships you've recently formed. Something inside you wants to come out of the shadows so you can be who you truly are.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When was the last time you allowed your curious nature to be seen in relationships? As much as you need serious, committed relationships, you also need to feel safe to show your more playful side.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a great day to actually take a pause in your relationships. If you’ve been trying to escape how you’ve been feeling within yourself, your relationships may serve as a mirror, encouraging you to be still. This stillness can help you examine how you’ve been making reactionary choices to life circumstances recently.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today is a good reminder that the only thing you can control is yourself. If there are any wounds around feeling disempowered within your relationships, this is a chance to get to the root of that issue. It might trace back to your childhood experiences.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You need freedom to thrive in your relationships. Today is a good time to check in on whether you have room to spread your wings or if you're in connections that want to control your steps. Either way, it's a great time to lay down some new boundaries.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As much as you shower others with the power of unconditional love, it’s also important to extend the same level of grace and forgiveness to yourself. Where have you been taking yourself and life a little too seriously? Take a chill pill.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.