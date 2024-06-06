After a surge of new beginnings with this week’s astrology, the energy takes a different turn as Venus in Gemini squares off with Saturn in Pisces on Friday, June 7. A square in astrology is the crisis or climax point in which everything can change if you embrace the ability to consciously choose your fate. Venus will emphasize your romantic relationships in this case as Saturn in Pisces reminds you of being committed and practicing responsibility. While you must be so committed to your romantic dreams, you know there is no room for failure – you must also understand the power of delayed gratification because love blooms best in its own time.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for June 7

Aries

Patience isn’t always your strong suit, but it does pay off in the long run. You are building a connection that is incredibly close to your heart, one you’re even speculating may last forever. Trust your inner feelings and realize that there is no need to rush. And in this case, laying the groundwork for the relationship and life you want will be well worth it, because you are building something that will genuinely last.

Taurus

You can’t always expect instant answers or changes in your life, even if you confidently advocate for what you need. Instead, it’s about understanding you are not responsible for another’s process or timing. Trust in the seeds you’ve planted, but also look for how you can show up in a more empowered way in your relationship. While timing is everything, so is being mindful of whether you’re waiting or holding space.

Gemini

The person meant for you will never ask you to choose between them and your dreams. But the other side of that is you can’t neglect your partner and wonder why they feel disconnected from you. You have a chance to create a new way of being in your connection, and it may come down to you being more transparent and clearer with your partner about what you need. When you open an opportunity for greater understanding, that is also precisely what you will receive.

Cancer

If you’re feeling torn between continuing to invest in a particular relationship or creating the space for something new, it’s important to let yourself feel what is arising. There may not be any instant answers, but you can’t fully know if it’s time to let go if you haven’t done all you can to try and improve the connection. If you’re ready to make a big move, honor that. But if not, then invest your energy in where you are so you can find the clarity you need.

Leo

It’s not always a bad thing to be surrounded by multiple romantic possibilities, but it does mean you need to approach matters from a different perspective. If all you are craving right now is the experience of dating multiple people, then be honest about that. But if you’re simply enjoying the attention and hoping that special person will still be there, then you may need to think twice about your actions.

Virgo

It may be time to bring your partner in on your own personal dreams. Even if it’s not actually creating a business or new life together, you must start thinking about your connection in terms of being a team and not just each person doing their own thing. While love does require space to grow, in this case, embracing the art of partnership can help you understand how to continue to cultivate the life of your dreams.

Libra

When you approach making changes in your life, you must also keep your romantic dreams front and center. Even if you are set to pursue your own path of new experiences, there needs to be a choice to hold space for the feelings or fears your partner may have. You are able to create the love you’ve always desired, but you do need to make sure your partner is fully on board for this next chapter.

Scorpio

You can’t resist the process that is meant to help you get involved in the life you’ve been trying to manifest. Reflect on where you’ve been holding on out of fear, or even old wounds, as you need to embrace the art of surrender in your life and romantic relationship. Trust the process, but also the timing — and remember that nothing that is meant for you will ever need to be clung onto. Instead, it will arrive gently, just like the love you’ve always wanted.

Sagittarius

There may be some friction on the home front or in your relationship as you feel torn between following your heart and the outgrown obligations of your past. While you are poised to begin a new cycle in your love life, and even enter into a deeper commitment, you do need to make sure that you choose from a place of growth and not fear. Anything new will cause growing pains, but it also helps to bring you to your destiny.

Capricorn

Communication is key, which is also why vulnerability figures so heavily into the relationship success that you experience in your life. You can’t just assume your partner knows your plans, or why you are doing certain things. Instead, it’s about adopting the mindset of preemptive communication, where you challenge yourself to speak about events before they become an issue you have to deal with. A conversation today will save you from an argument tomorrow.

Aquarius

You have made considerable progress in knowing what you deserve. This newfound worthiness isn’t just within yourself or your life, but also in your romantic relationships. But with any new lessons comes the test from the universe: are really ready to put your words into action? Take this opportunity to ensure that you are advocating for your worth in your relationship, as this is paramount to cultivating greater joy and commitment in your union. But also take a step back and observe your partner, because there is a difference between advocating and having to teach someone how you deserve to be loved.

Pisces

Even when you are triggered, you don’t need to react. Many times, choosing to hold space for the trigger, the feeling or even uncertainty is enough action unto itself. Right now, as you are on the brink of receiving all you’ve ever dreamed of, you need to simply hold the space. Don’t run away and definitely don’t sabotage anything. Simply show up and be yourself and let the universe take care of the rest.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.