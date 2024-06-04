Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On June 5 — The Moon Enters Gemini

The Moon and Sun meet in Gemini, preparing us for a fresh start with tomorrow's New Moon. This is an exciting time for each zodiac sign and their daily horoscope. Here's what to expect and which area of life to focus on most on Wednesday.

Horoscope for each zodiac sign on June 5

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your zone of communication is lit up, so whatever is on your mind, you're primed and ready to say it without holding back. In what area of your life do you not feel seen, heard, and understood? Start there, as the universe wants to give you an extra boost of confidence to avoid feeling embarrassed or ashamed when getting vulnerable. Your mental faculties are sharp, so it’s also a great day to get back to the studies you may have put aside.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Somewhere in the back of your mind, you've had an idea that has the potential to be quite lucrative. Give yourself the chance today to activate your big-picture thinking without getting bogged down in the details. See how many new creative seeds you can collect today and make art out of them.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You probably haven't felt this free in a while, so make the most of it and write a new epic story with yourself as the main star. This is the perfect time to be social, as the people you surround yourself with can be the sounding board you never knew you needed. Your only assignment is to ask yourself, "How can I nurture and tend to my inner child today?"

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your subconscious is supernova and your emotional realm is heightened. What’s the purpose? To help you see aspects of your emotions that you may not have been aware of. Shake it out and talk it out. This is a great time to do a somatic ritual, like getting a massage, to release any repressed emotions. Treat yourself to a spa day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Gather your friends and do something spontaneous. How can you make joy and play the theme of the day? There are times when we just spend time with people, and there are other times when we bond on a deeper level. Today can bring more intimacy to your communal connections in a wonderful way.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can have some incredible career insights today, including where you want to fly with your ambitious wings. You’re naturally goal-oriented and it’s important that you stay inspired just as much as you stay productive. Where can you feed your creative senses to spark new career insights? Don't be scared if you think a pivot is the only answer.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it’s okay to have a day where you simply go with the flow. With your naturally active mind, this is a great opportunity to let life show you that having a plan can sometimes place limitations on synchronicity. What does it look like to listen to the whispers in the wind today?

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Rebirths don’t have to drag you into the underworld. They can be gentle, heart-bursting moments where you recognize in the mirror that you just look a little different. You may notice some subtle changes today — your interests have shifted, and your eyes have caught something new.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your one-on-one relationships play an important part today. This might involve having an important conversation that creates more intimacy or making up with someone you never thought you could be amicable with. Your connections are your greatest mirrors for understanding yourself on a deeper level. Don’t hide yourself under a rock today.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Drink your green juice, sign up for a Pilates class, and avoid doing any overtime at work. Your health and work zones are under the cosmic spotlight. If you feel like you’ve been sacrificing your health for your work, this is a great time to balance the scales so that you can feel more embodied and clear-minded.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As much as you love your freedom, you might sometimes fear that dating could clip your wings. This is a great time to get clear on your romantic and dating values so that you can feel stronger in your sense of self and communicate your needs effectively. If you’re in a relationship, some new sparks might just bubble up, sprinkling some much-needed "za za zu".

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Home and belonging are the two keywords that you may be delicately sifting through. What do you need to help you feel more rooted in who you are? Remember, you are always your first home, so don’t stray too far from yourself in search of people who can represent that for you in some way. You might even feel the urge to move. There's no need to make any quick decisions just yet, but you can definitely take a little peek at the world map.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer based in London with interests in mysticism, film and the arts. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.