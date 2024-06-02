What The Universe Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign Between June 3 - 9, 2024

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for the week of June 3 to June 9, 2024 is here, revealing how the week's astrology influences our actions.

The Taurus moon on the 3rd will give us all something to discuss and with Mercury entering the sign of Gemini on the same day, we can expect a thrilling week of socializing. It's a good moment to consider the impact that Jupiter's stay in Taurus has had on us for the last year, but the new moon in Gemini on June 6 is a welcoming party for Jupiter's entry into this sign. The collective will feel the momentum of this transit for the next several weeks and it can be the perfect time to catch up with people, share some good moments and enjoy the season.

As we move towards the weekend, the moon will enter cozy Cancer on the 7th, allowing us to recharge before the upcoming week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for June 3-9, 2024

Aries

Refreshed and prepared to take on the world with the moon in Taurus, remember to prioritize yourself. When the moon enters the sign of Gemini, you could feel a lot more motivated to socialize or complete pending tasks, a transformative energy you'll feel for the next six months. As we enter the weekend, you can see your energy levels balancing with the moon in Cancer, reminding you to relax and take it easy.

Taurus

Starting the week with the moon in your sign can be a slight advantage. You are bringing the heat back, and this Gemini season has you focusing on success. Things get much more creative when the new moon in Gemini joins the stellium to help you celebrate and stay connected with your purpose. The moon in Cancer adds to your creativity and optimism this week.

Gemini

Your season is the recipe the collective needs since it brings many opportunities and communication. The week brings things into perspective once the moon in Taurus helps you recalibrate and adjust to what the week has planned for you. The moon in your sign enhances your optimism and energy, which will continue until the moon in Cancer brings about relaxation. The beginnings of your chapter will start with this transit and will also reflect the impact that Jupiter will have on you for the upcoming year.

Cancer

Crafting many things this week comes quickly with the moon in the friendly sign of Taurus helping you bring about better connections with others. Your honesty radiates and you will be in reflection mode. The new moon in Gemini allows you to tap into what your subconscious needs, agood time to rest, read a good book and journal to your heart's content. Finally, the moon in your sign can reflect the beginning of a new chapter that will carry on next week.

Leo

Success is on your mind as the moon in Taurus creates a beautiful period where you can complete the work you started during the Jupiter in Taurus transit. This is a potent energy that the Gemini new moon will allow you to connect and explore your dreams and desires. You are not afraid to share your visionary side with others, and this motivation will continue for the next six months. Setting the mood for calm is the Moon in Cancer, teaching you self-care and control.

Virgo

As an earth sign, the moon in Taurus helps balance and gives you much hope as you begin to see what this Gemini season is about. Your goals become more apparent with the new moon in Gemini, allowing you to see beyond your horizon and envision what you can accomplish next year. With the shifts in process, the moon in Cancer will enable you to stay connected, driven and open to strengthening your relationships.

Libra

Welcoming new things is what Gemini season is all about. You surround yourself with inspirational people who boost your creativity and confidence. With the moon in Taurus, you set the stage for new beginnings that will be enhanced during the new moon in Gemini. For the next six months, consider how you want to expand, learn and continue growing in your career or pursue your dream vocation.

Scorpio

Romance is in the air on Monday with the moon in Taurus, a prelude to the new moon in Gemini. An analysis of what you learned during the Jupiter in Taurus transit can be meaningful now as you are open to uncovering new things and learning. When the moon enters Gemini, more relationship dynamics will be analyzed by you for the next six months.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus gives you a reasonable period of calm before the potency of the new moon in Gemini lights your relationship house. For the next six months, you will understand what you seek in a partner and what you want them to bring to the table. Current romantic relationships will also be thoroughly dissected by you this week and for the following year.

Capricorn

Prepare to examine this week's meaningful transits' impact on your romantic life. The moon in Taurus will make things interesting, letting you consider the past and how those lessons have influenced the present. The new moon in Gemini will bring you back to feeling centered as you create new solid foundations to help catapult your career.

Aquarius

While the moon in Taurus helps you settle and feel serene, the new moon in Gemini is a surprise, giving you the self-assurance to do what you want without limiting yourself. If you are single, the next six months can be a moment of connecting with others. Those in relationships can feel the romance intensifying. The moon in Cancer later in the week allows you to have practical discussions surrounding your day-to-day.

Pisces

As a mutable sign, the energy today will be one that can help you become closer to your ambitions. The moon in Taurus is where your academic side radiates. The new moon in Gemini brings you opportunities to build something from home. Research more about what interests you and expand beyond your imagination regarding your career prospects.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.