Abundance is manifested not just through your actions or the work you put into generating wealth — but in finding balance and creating time just to be. While professional success can bring a great deal of validation, recognition, and wealth, it can’t replace the feeling of truly living a life of abundance where your soul feels nurtured, and you have time to enjoy all that life has to offer. When you create space for play, creativity, and joy, you also begin to attract greater experiences into your life that can help you experience abundance but be in alignment with your destiny.

Just in time for the weekend, the Aries Moon aligns with Venus in Gemini on Saturday, June 1, giving you a chance to cut back from the busyness of life and create more time to do what feeds your soul. The Moon in Aries is confident and direct, allowing you to prioritize your needs. With the energy of the Moon and Venus, you may find yourself canceling plans, taking an impromptu trip to the beach, or working on a specific art project you’ve had in mind.

This is not useless energy or tasks. Instead, by filling up your soul and giving yourself what you really need, you will not only radiate a more balanced perspective of abundance, but you will also continue to attract all matters of life that go into living a rich and full life.

2 zodiac signs experience powerful abundance on June 1

1. Sagittarius

Abundance Affirmation: I embrace my inner creative muse.

When you lend time to what you need, you also set a new precedence for what you will accept from others. This vibration can help you focus on finding joy and fulfillment where you are in this moment rather than always thinking that it won’t occur until you finally reach that far-off distant horizon. Although being a seeker is one of your best gifts, you should focus more on the present moment and realize that manifesting what you desire begins with what you prioritize now.

The Aries Moon and Venus in Gemini will align on Saturday, June 1, giving you the perfect energy to focus on your soul's needs. Venus is currently in Gemini, in your romantic sector, so this may also be about creating that time to enjoy activities with your partner, especially while the Aries Moon is in your house of pleasure and creativity. By fusing together the themes of romance, creativity, and pleasure, you can do what you really want and feed your soul and the heart of your relationship. Talk to your partner about what you both need, whether finding a local labyrinth to walk, taking a glass-blowing workshop, or doing activities around the home to create more of the space you desire. Doing so will remind you that any need is always worthy of fulfillment.

Take the day as it comes, and remember that life, adulthood, or love isn’t solely about responsibility or commitments. You crave joy in a very primal and magical way, so embracing this creative muse within and creating the space to enjoy it by yourself or with a romantic partner will help you feel fulfilled in ways you haven’t recently—and will bring a greater sense of abundance to your life and spirit.

2. Gemini

Abundance Affirmation: I am manifesting joy and pleasure into my life.

You are one of the most social signs of the zodiac, which allows you to not only flit from one interaction to the next but also find great meaning and purpose within the connections of your life. It would be best to have people around you to get out, live, and experience all this world offers. While you have been working diligently on your career and professional life recently, you’ve begun to open up and crave a deeper sense of balance in your life where you also can tune into that authentic part of who you are that craves the joy you receive from being surrounded by interesting and dynamic connections.

On Saturday, June 1, the Moon in Aries will align with Venus in Gemini, giving you a beautiful opportunity for any social event and helping you radiate a more authentic energy. The Moon in Aries is in your house of networking, social connections, and wishes, helping you understand more about what you feel you need — and then listen to that inner voice so you can invest your time precisely where you receive the largest return. As the Aries Moon aligns with Venus in Gemini, you yourself are feeling more abundant with an overflowing of self-love and confidence that will truly have you glowing. If you’ve felt run down lately or disconnected from yourself, this boost will help you shine like the star that you are and get back to living life in a way that is authentic for you.

There are always cycles in life that have you focusing more on one area than others at certain times. This is the organic flow of letting yourself understand that balance doesn’t always mean doing the same but instead letting yourself direct your energy toward where you are guided. As the Moon in Aries unites with Venus in Gemini, it’s your chance to step back into your full radiance, remember who you are, and focus on living a life of abundance, joy, and pleasure.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.