Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For June 1, 2024

The daily tarot card reading for each zodiac sign is here with predictions for June 1, 2024. Today's astrological energy is favorable for everyone to strengthen their connections with others.

Find out how you can make the most of Saturday, June 1 with your zodiac sign's daily tarot reading.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

While you have grown up in many ways and healed from past wounds, you still carry the memories of who you are and the life you have lived. Your inner child still exists within you and may make itself known from time to time. Welcome it with compassion and love, nurturing it. Today is a great day to begin or continue cultivating self-compassion where you are, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

The hiding place is just as important as the space where you let all your light and power come forth! Often it is in the hidden where much necessary growing and cultivation of skills takes place. Even in the daily craziness of life, finding a place to retreat can be very impactful. Whether it is your cozy bed or your journal, where you can let everything out, make sure you find that outlet and safe space for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are intuitive, courageous, and strong, Gemini. This card represents all of your strengths and the beaming light within you! It serves as a hopeful reminder of all you are and an encouragement to stay determined. Beautiful things occur when you express yourself fully and put your real power into the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You have gone through a lot, Cancer, and it may be time to take a step back to recuperate your spirit. Solitude might look unique to you, but lean into the things that feel good. Give yourself the space to exist, and tend to the areas asking for extra care.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You do not have to be at the final destination to celebrate, Libra. Where you are is a place worth finding joy in now, too! It can be easy to see the long distance from where you wish to be, but forget how far you have already traveled. Today is a beautiful day to slow down, notice the smaller wins and find gratitude in this moment.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Your weaknesses can also be your strengths, Virgo. This card reveals just that: a potentially double-edged sword. Your strength and ambition could also be manifested as impulsiveness; your faith as foolishness. This welcomes you into full awareness to tackle areas needing growth, but also see the full picture of how your traits can be measures of goodness.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

The page is turning, Libra, and you are doing the dang thing. You may have found yourself in a rut or even with bad luck following you. However, the hopefulness in the promise of change is finding you. You may be breaking a negative cycle in your life or walking into a bright chapter in your life!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

You may not be where you wish or thought you would have been by now, Scorpio. This can be frustrating, and you may even become mad at yourself. However, your journey is unique; even if the steps can feel stagnant, you are moving forward. The truth is that many things occur outside of our control, including obstacles and hindering incidents. Even if you wholly intend to be something or for something to occur, sometimes it just isn't in the books. Making peace with your current reality and grieving unmet expectations can meet you where you are today and breed wholeness.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

A crucial piece to walking in more is the awareness of where it is needed and how you can do so, Sagittarius. This card emphasizes just that: the importance of self-understanding and how intuition and intellect can come together. This may lead you to make a choice that is crucial for your transformative journey. That may be choosing to give up old things or behaviors in order to walk in the new.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You are equipped with unique talents, skills, and abilities, Capricorn. These can be cultivated to help create a life you love! Developing or monetizing these assets can be how you do so. These knacks may not be something tangible for you, but a quality that carries you through. In any season of life, work to build up your strengths and weaknesses.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

What's hidden eventually will be brought out into the light. This card signifies deception and difficulty getting away with it. It can serve as a reminder to cultivate integrity and walk in a way that you don't have things you feel the need to hide from or cover-up.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may have gone through a dry or rough patch, Pisces. However, the natural cycle of life is taking place for you; the waves come, and they go. You are coming out of that parched place, and new ideas are brewing, and you are ready to burst! This might come to you through excitment for what is next or sitting down to gain a vision on goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.