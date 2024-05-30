Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 31, 2024

Your daily tarot card reading is here with predictions for May 31, 2024. As the North Node in Aries opposes Lilith in Libra, we're urged to stay true to ourselves. That said, with the Sun in Gemini we're urged to remain adaptable.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

What does your intuition tell you to do? You may feel confused now, but answers are waiting for you to listen. Awareness unlocks the mysteries of the universe for you, Aries. When you want to connect with yourself more readily, and avert loneliness, the quickest way from sadness to joy is to be aware. Pay attention to the littlest things that happen around you. Each moment is full of magic to help you solve this problem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Dig in your heels, Taurus. You may have thought you wanted to change, but now that you have an opportunity, your heart is saying to wait. That's OK for you, but others may push you to fulfill your promises. You aren't necessarily saying you won't carry out on your promise, are you? If you need more time, say that; people do eventually understand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Be in the moment. It sounds so easy, but when you are with friends, watching how everyone interacts with each other, your mind may think of how to make the time better — happier. When your thoughts wander toward how to improve others or what can be adjusted to make life easier for yourself or others, you have stepped outside of the moment and entered the future. Walk your thoughts back, and remind yourself that this moment is perfect because it opens your heart to how good life can be now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Freedom seems like such an expensive, out-of-reach pipedream to you on many levels, but it can be achieved one step at a time. Every time you have a chance to say 'no,' do so. You can reject invitations or expectations. You can say you're busy when you are and not allow guilt to keep you stuck in a pattern of expectation. At first, you may feel guilty because you fear letting others down, but the peace that comes in knowing you could be doing what you didn't want to do will soon fill the void. Happiness will remind you that boundaries are a great for you to keep!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

When you're on a down note, people try to step in and take advantage. They may perceive your need and offer help, but your instincts say this kindness is a red flag. Listen to your gut, Leo! It warns you not to accept an offer from anyone who gives you a bad feeling. You can work through this moment and find your strength again. Be patient with yourself. Time can be a miracle worker.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Hard questions are difficult to bring up. You don't want to offend anyone. You may feel like you need to walk on eggshells to avoid an argument. But you are smart, and you can find the right way to frame things to bring people together and listen. Like dust on a rug, when you shake things up, it will create a mess. Once problems are aired out, peace follows. Won't that be wonderful?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You can be cautious in the name of safety, but be careful not to imagine so many worst-case scenarios that become negative in your thinking. Self-protectiveness can be addicting. It never seems to be enough. You're trying to stay safe; however, a secure life can become its own prison. You can create bars of imagination that hold you back from living your dreams and having fun. In the name of realisticness, remember life involves risk. Risk can be lower but it may not always be zero.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Pure bravery involves honesty and integrity, and making truth is one of the most courageous things you can do. You may feel naked and exposed when you share what's hidden in your heart, but how incredibly authentic you appear to others. You model the type of life you want to live by doing, and by doing, you reveal to others how their own lives can be expressed — and survive!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Money problems happen. An unexpected bill can come into your mail to perplex you about how you forgot to pay it. Don't run from it or be angry at yourself. Handle things in stride and take this as a lesson. Having a small cushion for moments like this can feel impossible, but this moment could be the push to do it no matter what. A short sacrifice can be what gets you there. Where do you think you can begin?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Everyone gets a turn to enjoy the top, but not every person will work hard to get it. There's nothing wrong with not wanting to climb the ladder of success if you prefer to keep your life where it is now. If you prefer not to carry the responsibilities of your boss or a CEO, that's your decision. You get to choose what your life will look like, whether others approve of it or not.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

An opportunity you hoped for may suddenly open for you, and this moment requires swift action. Luck can arrive at the moment inconvenient time. It can help you to see if you truly want what you've asked for. It helps you to see yourself and who you truly are. This day's chance to run your race is real, and you can give your all, rushing toward the brass ring or not. Another chance may come later, but what if it doesn't?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You can be a gentle leader. Family members and friends to coworkers love to feel like they are helping and participating in something exciting and fun. Use their happiness to get everyone on the same page. It's incredible how your colleagues will go above anything you ask them to do when you share how special and important their role is. Your ability to foster hope and love can drive big results.

