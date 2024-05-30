The moon will leave dreamy Pisces to enter fiery Aries. Since the moon sets the emotional tone of the day, as a collective, we can expect to feel energized to get out of our comfort zones. With Gemini season still in full swing, we have the energy and impulse to collaborate with others. Here's how these energies affect each zodiac sign on Friday, May 31.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's your life purpose? If you are unsure, set a new goal for yourself and aim to find out. The Moon enters your sign, Aries, activating your solar house of personal development. What you wanted five years ago may not be the same things you desire now. You're evolving, and with the Nodes of Fate in your sign all year, your motivation for change is heightened. Try new things. Seek ways to self-improve to make you happy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can tell when someone isn't genuine with you, and when the Moon enters Aries, people who are enemies become apparent to you. Pay attention to what appears to be a person's intent when interacting with you. If you spot a red flag make a mental note. Don't ignore it. Situations can be antagonistic under an Aries Moon. Try to minimize stressors and make changes to your routine that feel right and don't take a lot of effort.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Remember, a friendly smile almost always goes a long way, and the more you can get along with people you meet, the better. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of friendships. You can make quick connections and fast friendships. It's the perfect day for speed dating or networking, not necessarily for lasting friendships, but to feel less alone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are learning how to climb your way to the top, and depending on what type of company you work in, it can feel highly competitive. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of career and social status, which allows you to be yourself and create lasting memories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can be a quick study, Leo, and when the Moon enters Aries, your solar house of higher learning, your mind is wide open for learning and new knowledge. If there's a weekend course that you want to take to learn a new language or master a craft, this is the perfect time to enroll. Independent study is ideal. With the Moon in a fellow fire sign, working out using calisthenics can be a mood booster!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's hard to ask for things you need when pride gets in the way, but there's plenty of optimism to remove any abundance blocks. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of secrets and shared resources. If you need to do some research on home loans or grants for a business, or perhaps you are looking into scholarships or funding for a friend, your efforts can be quite fruitful right now. Ask around and see what you find.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Communication is key to thriving relationships, but when you want to be close and transparent, there can be a learning curve. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of commitment, and this energy can feel intense for you. You can be more sensitive to intensity in others. In situations that require you to compromise, tension can be felt as attacking if you're not expecting it. Be a peacemaker, Libra, and see into the situation instead of being affected by it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Getting things done quickly is a breeze when the Moon enters Aries, your solar house of daily duties. Schedule your most time-sensitive tasks today and tomorrow. Aim for short bursts of productivity to get a lot done. Review your weekly priority list to see if things can be accomplished sooner. You may be surprised how you're able to find windows of opportunity to squeeze in a phone call or a mini self-care need — like a hair cut or food shopping — before the day's end.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can do just about anything you set your mind to do, and over the next few days, your inner child craves to play. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of creativity. Your imaginative nature can envision all sorts of fun adventures to try. You're a natural risk taker, and while that can be great for trying new things that get your adrenaline pumping, you also want to be careful to calculate the risks. Aries energy can be prone to sudden accidents, too, so if you're going to leap, look before jumping into something you think is fun but carries higher than average risk.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being around relatives and people who carry a lot of authority can be fun, a learning experience, and, yes, stressful. The Moon enters Aries, your solar house of home and the family. So, if you work in a family-run business, anticipate a few head bumps during talks that require collaboration and teamwork. If you have a family reunion or date tonight with the folks, there can be an undercurrent of tension to manage. Keeping things lighthearted and remaining more independent can keep things running smoothly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are a thinker, and when the Moon enters Aries, your solar house of communications, you may notice things others don't. This could lead to argumentativeness over details you see but others do not. Aries is a fast-moving energy, so consider carefully if an argument or discussion needs to persist. If you decide to table something for later, problems can work themselves out naturally. Today is better for sharing quick tidbits of information, giving brief overviews and not trying to dive deeper than necessary on any subject.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Spendthrift or penny saver? The choice becomes yours when the Moon enters Aries, your solar house of money and transits for the next few days. This is a time to be frugal and not overextend yourself. However, sudden bills or expenses can come up today and tomorrow. Take them in stride. You may discover money in a location you forgot about, or work and money can come to you to help make ends meet.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.