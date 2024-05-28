Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For May 29

Wednesday's daily tarot horoscope helps us discover something about ourselves and others. Here's guidance from the universe through mystical cards reading for each zodiac sign.

One-card tarot horoscope for May 29

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

The first step toward success begins in the mind. You have the capacity to accomplish great things, but a plan is what will help you turn your dreams into reality. Writing out your objective and how you will get there will be useful to you. It will give you a clear course of action and signal what problems you could face in the future.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

You may be shaking your head, wondering what's gotten into everyone by the end of the day. It seems that tension is in the air, and if you're not careful, an argument over nothing could erupt. This is one of those days where you may feel like you're walking on eggshells around a particular person. Practice thinking before speaking, and if you can hold something off until moods improve, do so.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A relationship that's not where it needs to be can feel like a distraction to your overall goals. Your mind may be full of worry or concern because you are thinking about how to make things right. You might not find the answer today, but you can try to remain calm. Your aim for now can be to focus on what's good. Live in the moment. Sometimes some space, a little patience and love helps things work out on their own.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

FOMO strikes, and yet nothing bets staying home in your pjs enjoying a few shows. Saying no and declining opportunities will get easier, Cancer. Right now, you may feel slightly guilty for not doing what others want you to do. The feeling of guilt will fade soon, though, when you experience your freedom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

The signs are all there, and everything looks super promising. There are lots of green flags flying, and it may feel surreal to you after being disappointed in other relationships. Try not to sabotage your potential happiness with suspiciousness. Take things slowly, but go with the flow if this feels good and right.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You love knowing people view you as the dependable one, and today, you are mature and super responsible — no matter what life throws your way. Call it solid upbringing, personal conviction to excellence or a desire to win no matter what — you're a winner at whatever you do this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You want to be happy, and you desire to feel fulfilled in whatever you do. This is why you like to try new things, even if it means stepping outside your comfort zone. How will you know if you'll like or be good at something if you don't try? You may discover a unique skill you didn't know you had, which could start a new journey in your life.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You're ready to commit to the right person, and if you're in a relationship, you are still watching to see if your partner is worthy of your undying loyalty and unwavering respect. You're not looking for perfect, but what you do hope to observe is a person who is

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

No matter how hard circumstances are now, even in your darkest hour, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You may feel sad today, but hang in there. Each day will get better, and by morning, you'll see your life in a new light.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

What do you really need to do? You may think you need to do something for it to be done right. Others cut corners and leave it half-done, but maybe halfway good is better than perfect because it frees up your time. Consider lowering a few standards on tasks that aren't really that important.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your third eye can be opened, allowing you to see things in a new light. You might receive a psychic download of information. Pay attention to signs, synchronicities and incidents that are more than coincidental — they are the universe speaking to you about things you need to know.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

It can rock your sense of self-trust and self-believe when you've been through a tough time. It takes time to return to a place of wholeness. You may go through a period of questioning your judgment or wondering if something is the matter with how you think. Stop. Don't do that to yourself, Pisces. Things happen for a reason, and now you need to heal. Be kind and gentle with yourself until you feel strong again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.