Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 28 — The Sun Trines The Moon

Zodiac signs, get ready for a big day ahead. We have a harmonious aspect between the Sun and the Moon. When these two work well together, it's a wonderful day for everyone. Here's what's in store for each zodiac sign this Tuesday.

Each zodiac sign's horoscope for May 28

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Relationships serve a variety of purposes, Aries. Today, with the Sun trine Moon, the focus is on how they can benefit you in the business world. Forming solid connections can help you obtain opportunities and get you where you want to go. Do not look down on the importance of networking!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love it when things flow smoothly, and with your money sector activated, life is getting better by the day. The Sun trines the Moon, and this is a time when work is productive and profitable for you, Taurus! This is also a great time to sell an asset in high demand.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun Trine Moon makes it a beautiful time to schedule a trip, Gemini! Even if right now all you can do is visualize the trip you want or work to save, developing something to look forward to can motivate you here. Otherwise, you may be pondering the question of going back to school. There can be different capacities in which you can pursue your learning; it may be fitting to take a few online courses for you right now or go full swing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun Trines the Moon, and it welcomes you to make a pivotal choice. This may mean ending a codependent relationship or stopping trying to change someone who isn't willing to help themselves. Your efforts are noticed and beautiful, but they can ultimately be unfruitful and leave you drained. This is a good time to assess different parts of your life, Cancer, and where you're putting your energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may have been searching all around for a lover, Leo, but missing an optimal candidate right in front of you. Sometimes, a beautiful partnership can be formed out of friendship. That's because a crucial piece of relationships is companionship. Look around and see if there's something promising you've overlooked.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A great day for you, Virgo, is often coupled with productivity and fun. With this in mind, the Sun trines the Moon and calls you to assess what you can do to create a thriving work-life balance or be organized at work. Showing up well or cultivating harmony might work around the clock, too. It could be a morning routine that prioritizes you or after-work activities that allow you to rest and reset.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Is there something you find fascinating but are quite unfamiliar with, Libra? It might be a culture you find alluring or a new subject you're picking up on. The Sun trines the Moon, encouraging you to engulf yourself in it in a realistic, fun manner. Maybe learning how to make a signature dish or learning more about a topic. Curiosity is a beautiful thing, and you can become even more well-rounded by following where it leads.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun trines the Moon, Scorpio, which can mean big changes for you. Maybe you are planning to move or will soon be merging assets with someone. This is a good time to prepare in ways you can or get advice from an expert. Or, if it seems more realistic for you, seek guidance from someone you know with more experience; hear what they have to say.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun trines the Moon, which can mean big moves for you, Sagittarius. This is a great time to discuss the future with a partner or complete matters that must be done for your home or personal life, like renegotiating a contract or scheduling repairs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your health is worth investing in, Capricorn. Today invites you to pour into the things that help you to do so. It might be purchasing a gym membership or equipment for at home. It could go beyond physical measures and be investments that support your mental and overall being.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Rest and fun are productive, too, Aquarius. The Sun Trine Moon asks how you can make time for something you love! Perhaps it's getting out in the sun or enjoying some quiet time. Even in a busy season of life, ponder what filling your cup back up looks like for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You might have some big goals or projects, Pisces. Today invites you to do what you can to tackle them, even if it's to a smaller degree. Waiting until the time or circumstances are just right can leave you waiting far too long. Sometimes, you have to work with what you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.