Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For May 27

Here is your tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign. Discover what the cards reveal for Monday, May 27, 2024, when the Sun enters Aquarius.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for May 27:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You may think you're superhuman, Aries, but even you, with all your incredible traits and strengths, have moments of weakness. Knowing what they are is one thing. Admitting that you cannot be around them takes courage and the ability to be vulnerable. Can you do that, Aries? When you do, something magical will happen. You'll see how owning the weakness becomes a strength. The next thing you know, you will master the one thing that has threatened to master you!

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You aren't one to mince words, so when you say you will do something, it's like a check. Signed. Sealed and delivered. So it's no wonder it bothers you when a person thinks you'll flake out or not follow through. They may not know you well right now. But, with time, watch; they will, and it will be a lesson to you both. For you, not to let someone's questioning get under your skin. And, for them, the obvious. Not to doubt you again.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It takes time, skill and a desire to manage your finances in a way that works in your favor. Have you been playing the 'robbing Peter to pay Paul' game for too long? No worries. You need to figure out where your income and spending stand. Once you've gathered all your facts, you can plan and make adjustments where needed. It will take time, but you've got this, Gemini.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You've skipped self-care days for far too long, and now you're ready to take a long nap, call in sick from work and shut off the cell phone. It's a wake-up call when your body and mind start to shut out the world. Starting now, setting limitations is a high-priority item. You don't need permission. You just need to do it. So do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Your mantra of you have to do what you've got to do has worked well for you, but there is a risk you take when you spend too many hours at the office: burnout. Do you have a few vacation days? You've not used it yet? It may feel awkward to ask to use them, but everyone will survive without you. You don't need plans to enjoy a staycation at home. Ask for the time off, even if you want to sit at home and do nothing but binge-watch TV.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Put your pinky toe in the water, Virgo. Dating is not what it used to be before you were single (again). It's changed so much, so rather than assume you will open a dating app and find forever love for now, allow yourself to get acquainted with the process of meeting new people. Coffee dates, video chats, and simple texts are a great way to start.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Don't distrust an offer of help because it sounds too good to be true. A friend who invites you to apply for a job and uses their knowledge to help you grow a side gig or as a sounding board may be there for authentic reasons. Look at the offer as a form of a gift, which it is. Don't refuse a gift, especially if it's something you need and value, because it's an investment in your future.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You've seen it before. A person can speak with such great conviction about a subject they know nothing about. You may find yourself listening to a truly intense individual who feels strongly about a subject, but they are wrong. You know it, but they don't. It can be hard to gently help them see the light but with a little bit of patience, love and maybe a few screenshots from Google, you can do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Change is a good thing, except when it isn't. If it's high risk, costly, inconvenient, and potentially wrong, you're not likely to value the winds of change now. So, rather than go with the flow and agree with what others have decided, allow yourself to be the naysayer who naysays. Who knows? You may encourage someone whose silence is killing them to do the same thing, too.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Words pack a punch when used wisely, and you feel pretty powerful when you can craft a compelling email to argue a point. This is one of those days when all the writing courses you've taken pay off. You can sit down and argue a bill, give an ex a final goodbye letter, or turn in your two-week notice at a job you no longer want. You're a wordsmith whose communication skills are spot-on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Seize the day, Aquarius. If you plan things well, you can fill each moment with laughter, love and lasting memories. It's time to have fun with friends and family. You want to look for opportunities to do things together. Go to the park and have a picnic. Catch a sunset or take photos during Golden Hour. See what new shows are in theatres and see who wants to go. There's no limit to what you can do to enjoy yourself.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Death

You're about to start something new, and it's sad to say goodbye to the old. Wouldn't it be nice if good times could last forever? You may start a new chapter of life, and it's bittersweet. You leave a part of your legacy behind, but you get to take all the lessons along with you. The people, places and things you've experienced will always be with you in your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.