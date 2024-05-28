5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On May 29, 2024

The mind is mighty if you believe it is so, feed and nourish it. That's the theme on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. Whether you do this through reading books, watching shows, engaging in discussions or learning a new hobby, everything will help you one day or another. Of course, five zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes if they lean into this message: Aries, Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio, and Leo. The rest of the zodiac signs are urged to grow and seek knowledge, too.

With the moon in Aquarius trine the Sun in Gemini showing up as the cosmic benefactors on this day, there will be a collective urge to step out of your comfort zone and have fun on new adventures — big or small — to explore and expand your horizons. New friends and connections are in store for you!

Sun conjunct Venus in Gemini adds weight to this message by sneaking in a bite-sized piece of love advice: Meet people where they are. If you vibe together, amazing! If you don't, don't waste time. If you vibe in a non-romantic way, that's cool too!

Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 29, 2024.

1. Aries

Go where your soul can grow, Aries. That's the cosmic message for you for Wednesday. Don't try to change people who don't want to change. Instead, live your best life and do what calls to your soul. Unending happiness awaits on this path, whatever it may be.

You are also urged not to consider self-care and fulfilling your personal needs as selfish. If anyone in your past made you feel that way, they were wrong (and probably an energy vampire to boot). As long as you feel grounded and safe within, your blessings will never stop because you won't let them!

2. Pisces

Pisces, charge forward with confidence on Wednesday and seize your destiny! Your cosmic gift at this time is some wind beneath your wings, so make the most of it and get to levels you may have thought were out of your reach before. Now's not the time to sabotage yourself with self-doubts and imposter complexes. You are not an imposter. It's just a new experience, and you will grow into it.

You are also encouraged to make time for meditation and stillness at least once on this day. Let it help you anchor your soul to the here and now. This, too, will help you as you make strides towards the future, which is yours for the taking... if you want it.

3. Cancer

Cancer, Wednesday's energy has a sweet quality. For some of you, this literally refers to sweet treats and baked goods. Indulge yourself and let your soul breathe in the deliciousness! For others, this energy is calling on you to be brave and seize your own destiny. No one can stop you if you make up your mind. Don't stop yourself, either.

Those of you who struggle with anger management are urged not to look at this emotion with negativity. Your anger is there for a reason. What is that reason? Dig deep and look beneath. The solution to the problem will only be apparent when you know what's hurting or harming you on the down-low.

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, fate, and destiny are your best friends at this time. Don't second-guess this energy. You are urged to do exactly as your soul calls on you to do and find gold at the end of that journey. So what will it be? Which path will you take?

If you feel unsure, sit and meditate. You can journal your feelings, too. Don't give away this decision to someone else, even through the act of collecting opinions. You must be in the driver's seat to actually enjoy this cosmic blessing. Be brave and follow through!

5. Leo

Leo, Wednesday's energy has an up-in-the-air quality to it for you. Take it easy on this day, and stay light on your feet. It will make it easier for you to be spontaneous. What happens next is hidden, but the surprise will be a good one that helps you understand something important about yourself and your capabilities.

You are also encouraged to make time for self-care on this day. The cosmic forces are gifting you a free slate to do with as you please. So do just that and be happy. Whether you play video games, eat your favorite burger at the local deli or spend time with your significant other, you get to choose what is meaningful to you.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.