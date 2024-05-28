Asteroid Chiron aligns with Mars in Aries on Wednesday, May 29, bringing you the benefit of manifesting your destiny. The energy of Chiron, the wounded healer, and Mars helps you understand how your healing and growth can help you overcome challenges, attract greater success or heighten your frequency to more readily manifest what you desire.

While Chiron represents the wounds or conditions that you may carry, Mars promotes action and ambition, creating an energy that inspires you to face what is standing in the way of you becoming your best self and your ability to live out your dreams head-on. Be courageous, secure your inner desires and be willing to commit so fiercely to what you dream of that nothing can stop you from seizing your destiny.

2 lucky zodiac signs experience abundance on May 29

1. Sagittarius

Aleksandra Konoplia Photos and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

You are the philosophical seeker of the zodiac, the one who looks for knowledge, truth and adventure above all else. On this path, one of the most worthwhile quests you can participate in is the one within. Take the journey of the seeker into your soul, uncovering who you always saw yourself becoming, the life you would live and the career dreams that are called to you. By taking this inner journey, you can allow yourself to reconnect with more of your divine purpose so that you can manifest greater joy in your life.

On Wednesday, May 29, Chiron and Mars in Aries unite, helping you heal what has taken away the joy, creativity and childlike wonder in life. To make the most of this energy, you must be forceful and ruthless as you dedicate yourself to uncovering what has been responsible for stealing away your joy so that you can know precisely where you put your energy. The power of Chiron and Mars support you in this process so you can manifest a life that is not only joyful and fulfilling but also resonates with the deepest parts of your heart.

As the energy of Chiron and Mars begin to sweep through your life, take time to honor what arises, but make sure that you aren’t trying to avoid anything out of discomfort. Instead, let yourself wade into your emotions and the new awareness of hope that enables you to know you are on the right path. The more you can hold space to receive your inner truth, the more successful you will be at manifesting the life you have always deserved to live

2. Virgo

Aleksandra Konoplia Photos and Eduard Litvinov / Canva

Healing what has prevented you from embracing changes in your life can help to create space to receive more downloads from the divine. While you are skilled at planning for any scenario and finding success, one area that would benefit you to focus on is how well you go with the flow, such as your ability to accept redirections, surrender to what is and pivot with greater ease. While your strengths have allowed you to get this far, by adopting greater ease and flexibility with the process of change, you can transform into your best self.

Chiron and Mars unite in Aries on Wednesday, May 29, helping you heal what has prevented you from embracing change more readily in your life. The fresh and healing energy of Mars and Chiron allows you to practice greater confidence, approach situations with more trust and secure yourself on what you will not compromise on. Showing up differently and stronger than you were before allows you to raise your vibration so you can begin walking in greater alignment with the universe. You are as lucky and abundant as any other zodiac sign, but you do need to ensure you are receiving those divine downloads when they come through as this can help you on your path.

To make the most of the energy of Mars and Chiron, try practicing affirmations around surrendering and trusting the process. Take time to reflect on where in your life you’ve been hanging on or fighting the current so that you can have a better idea of what to expect with this energy. The more comfortable you can be in the uncomfortable, the more room you create for the divine workings of the universe, which also allows you to see that sometimes, not getting your way ends up being the doorway to what you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.