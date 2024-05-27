Jupiter is now officially in Gemini, sparking more conversation and taking the spotlight for this week as we all settle into this new energy. The week begins on May 27, 2024, with the moon in victorious Capricorn, teaching us how to work with our networks, learn from others, and be more patient. Similar themes continue once the moon enters Aquarius, enhancing Saturn's game plan for us.

The moon enters Pisces on the 29th, setting up the stage for more growth and a period of reflection after the full moon in Sagittarius. We could feel much more excited and optimistic when the moon enters Aries on Friday, May 31, when the Mars-ruled moon inspires us to reach for the stars all through the end of the week.

What each zodiac sign can easily manifest with the astrological energy of May 27 - June 2

D GraPX and ralfschmitzer / Canva

Aries: Leadership

This week, exploring your potential will be prominent with Jupiter already in Gemini, making you more competitive and social. You are bringing new equilibrium to your creative process that will continue to help you shine through. It can be an excellent period to initiate something new, but you need the discipline to complete it. During this transit, the focus will be on success and completion with the Moon in Saturn-ruled signs, giving you the vision and focus.

Journaling prompt: How can you stand out more and take pride in your work? Consider how you can make your projects take flight now that Jupiter is in a position to enhance your speech and writing skills.

Taurus: Discovery

Shifts are occurring now that Jupiter is in a new sign. Your attention is now focused on abundance and developing a greater sense of confidence in the tasks you do. The stellium in Gemini is the perfect way to experience this transition into new territory. The journey you embarked on during Jupiter's stay in your sign will continue to help you put together the pieces needed for your next chapter.

Journaling Prompt: How have your networking skills at school or work allowed you to take on a role as a leader? Are you utilizing a planner? How are you keeping track of your goals?

Gemini: Abundance

Having the benefic Jupiter in your sign this year opens you up to opportunities and allows you to see the world with more optimistic views. Jupiter uplifts you and helps transform the way you view the world. Prepare yourself for excitement and empowerment this week with the stellium in your sign. The topic for the week could be recognition. You are working hard with Saturn at the highest point in your chart, and now you can feel some praise.

Journaling Prompt: How have your routines helped you excel? Consider what you plan to achieve in the next year.

Cancer: Wardrobe

With the changes happening now, you may be taking on new roles. Jupiter's entry in Gemini will allow you to wear new hats as your responsibilities increase. While you make quite the impressive leader, this week's energy will show you how much you can accomplish when you work independently. As you embark on this new path, you are open to acquiring a lot of understanding and knowledge from the privacy of your home.

Journaling Prompt: What do you notice when you work in groups compared to when you work alone? Are you managing your tasks effectively? Discuss how you will make changes if you need to manage your time better.

Leo: Relationships

If your social life needs a reboot, the transit could bring a lot of exciting prospects, with the stellium in Gemini marking this as a time when you can take control of the spotlight. Once the moon enters Aquarius, the focus will center on your relationships and finding the balance needed for your career. Similar themes this month will continue, but you may discover new aspects of yourself each week.

Journaling Prompt: Are you building a stronger relationship with yourself? What type of romance do you want in your life?

Virgo: Attention

This week, consider what you desire for yourself and the relationships you make. Nevertheless, Jupiter gives clarity and helps you stay motivated, especially if you have lost your sense of direction. Take things slow and enjoy the process since this journey can feel out of this world. Once the moon enters Pisces this week, you can feel catharsis as you may consider making peace with the past.

Journaling Prompt: What are some things you are excited to learn this week? Are you open to receiving more love in the next several weeks? How are you showing yourself love and care?

Libra: Excellence

You may feel invincible and victorious as the Jupiter transit will help you find your goals for the next several years. You will learn to trust your abilities and continue to build with Jupiter and multiple planets in Gemini, making a trine to your sign. You are not one to give up because you are always confident in your dreams.

Journaling Prompt: Are you ready to take on new challenges? How will you continue to nourish your ego after the important eclipse in April?

Scorpio: Magic

Jupiter in Gemini is another intense transit helping you evolve; the planet of abundance is a gateway to new opportunities, relationships and beginnings. You are here rediscovering your power and potency during this transit that will elevate and empower you as you navigate these new waters. The week begins with the moon in Capricorn, opening your heart and mind. The themes of connection and romance take flight when the moon in Pisces makes your dreams feel soothing.

Journaling Prompt: Are you channeling your creative energy at home? Discuss what you plan to create with Jupiter in Gemini, helping you to develop a stronger foundation for your dreams.

Sagittarius: Friendships

With the impact of the full moon in your sign, this week could make you reflect more on relationships. Jupiter transit's potency is magnified this week with the stellium in your partnership house. It is a time when analyzing friendships comes easier because Jupiter will help you meet new people and build relationships that are more aligned with what you seek.

Journaling Prompt: What friendships do you hope to make this transit? What do you expect to learn from them? Discuss how friendships in your past shaped who you are in the present.

Capricorn: Planning

As we officially move away from Jupiter in Taurus transit, you reflect on how you will make things more joyful. It is an excellent period to upgrade your routines, come closer to who you are and develop a sense of camaraderie with the people you work with. Jupiter makes you a diplomat, and if you are in a leadership position, Jupiter will allow you to find your voice and communicate more effectively.

Journaling Prompt: How is your relationship with colleagues or classmates? Can you effectively get your point across? Discuss a time when your leadership skills radiated.

Aquarius: Connections

Taking charge of your romantic life comes easier with Jupiter in Gemini making a trine to your sign. It is also Gemini season, opening your heart and world to new relationships you can enter. However, if you are in an existing relationship, you can witness how your bond continues to grow and how you develop trust in your partner. Jupiter will help you find happiness and joy in your existing partnerships or the new ones you make.

Journaling Prompt: How have romantic relationships changed you? What are you seeking in a partner or friend?

Pisces: Faith

A period of reflection and healing will come with Jupiter helping you protect and learn from your root system. With the sun and Venus in the same sign, you may feel more inspired to learn and research as much as possible. Home not only marks a beacon of stability but of growth and understanding. With the moon in Capricorn early in the week, you can see how those valuable people continue to help you thrive. As the moon moves to your sign later in the week, you will feel much more entwined with the story Jupiter is helping you create.

Journaling Prompt: How has your relationship with family been? What is the history you want to learn about?

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.