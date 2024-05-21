Wednesday's tarot card spread gives helpful advice for creativity blocks, career changes and relationships that are in crisis. A single tarot card can be a useful tool to understand our needs and wants and help us understand ourselves and others better. Let's see what our daily reading has to say for Aries through Pisces this Wednesday.

One-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 22

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Amplify your life, Aries. Today is a day meant for creative pursuits. Doodle when you feel bored. Imagine what your life could be. Think about the future instead of focusing on the things you dislike now. Aim for a life filled with lovely surprises and colorful moments that bring you joy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is all about cause and effect. You are the one who creates your good fortune. If you're meant to climb the ladder of success, it's because you decide to take each rung one step at a time. Today, be hyper-diligent about the life you hope to seize.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

Don't stay angry; forgive instead. The quickest path to true love is to let go of grievances and find it in your heart to see beyond what happened. Forgiveness does not mean you accept the problem; it implies you've outgrown the emotional prison it put you in. You hold the key to your happiness, Gemini. Use it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

It's said that quitters never give up, but sometimes, it's best to stop trying to do something that's not working. You might have the right intent but the wrong application of effort and energy. Remember, doing the same thing repeatedly is a form of insanity. Stop the madness and try a different avenue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Eventually, tears stop flowing, and new laughter comes in. You're done crying, and it's not because you've made a decision to stop; it's due to your healed heart. Your heart has felt every sad emotion it could experience, and now it's ready to explore the opposite of sadness: wisdom with joy. Be happy that what was lost brought you to this place of inner strength and courage.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Your mind may be ahead of you, and your heart says it's ready to take on the world, but there are still a few things you need to master to handle the responsibility you desire. Be patient with yourself. All great things happen one moment at a time. Savor the journey and learn what you need to learn by taking baby steps.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Overthinking leads to confusion, so rather than allow your mind to race with so many ideas, write down your thoughts. What will help you to organize your strategy for success is a well-planned schedule. Who do you need help from? What do you need to accomplish first? What date will you start? Write it all down.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

The chaos is behind you, and when you're so used to things being crazy, silence feels boring and dull. Allow your body and mind to get acquainted with what a peaceful life feels like. You are here to enjoy the goodness of serenity and to embrace the lack of struggle and sweet surrender.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Slow down. Enjoy the moment when the pace of work starts to hit a lull. Gather your thoughts. Give thanks for what you've accomplished. Fill this moment with appreciation for the experiences you've had. Enjoy recalling how you felt and putting into words or some other form of expression how much you've grown emotionally as a result.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

It's one of those days you hit a wall, and creative ideas seem lost. This means it's time to do something new and exciting. Go out for a walk. Take a long drive and listen to some songs on the radio. Reminisce. Explore the different facets of your personality and let these new experiences ignite your passion for life. Watch how your creative side sparks again.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Don't put all your eggs in one basket. A boss may try to exploit your skills by not paying you for going above and beyond your job. Don't be afraid to negotiate your salary or ask for a raise. It's important that others know that you realize your worth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Money is such a wonderful tool unless you don't have what you need. Today, your financial belt may need to tighten one more notch for you to save up for an expense, bill or a situation that requires you to spend more than you had anticipated. It will be OK, but being frugal can be a big help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.