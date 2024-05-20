One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 21, 2024

While the Sun is in Gemini and the Moon opposes Mercury, see what the one-card tarot reading predicts might happen this Tuesday, May 21.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 21, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Often, learning occurs from getting it wrong rather than getting it right. That is why reflection and tempering in your life are so critical and valuable. You may have to adjust your focus and priorities through changing seasons.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lowers

You may be in love, Taurus! If you'd like, you can express this through creative measures: music, art, writing, or other mediums. If you're later on in the journey, consider discussing or planning next steps.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Not everyone will act the same way when put in a similar situation. You may appear impulsive to others. But, you've been waiting for this moment all your life. When opportunity knocks on the door, you pay attention and hope it will open. So, if friends or family think you're acting in haste, but you know you are prepared, remain confident. Don't allow self-doubt to creep in because others appear unsupportive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

You can have everything you've always wanted, but having it all simultaneously may be challenging. If you look up how to have it all, you'll see how successful people share their struggles living a balanced life. The advice is to try to have as much as you can within the parameters of your current reality. You may have to give up certain things now to have it later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can be fickle, Leo. One moment, you may feel sad about how things are going in your relationship, and then one conversation and everything appears to be back to normal. The lesson is not to judge your future based on a moment. You may have a tough time now and then work things out. Try not to allow fear to dictate your reactions to your partner and their feelings for you. Instead, use moments of uncertainty to teach you patience and also to deepen your trust.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Betrayal in love comes in many forms. It can be a disappointment in how you were treated. You may wonder if your partner likes their job, friend or something else more than you. Rather than nurse hurt feelings in private, talk about them openly. See if there is a way to bring your relationship closer and fight the battles that threaten to pull you apart together as a team.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

There's a fine line between looking out for yourself and being selfish. Are you only thinking of yourself, or are you considering the needs of others? Be aware of where you are coming from when you seek to meet your needs. Try to check in with your partner to see if they feel like your love life is as balanced for them as it is for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

It is easy to let a friend or a situation take up more time than you should allow. Is someone overtexting or always calling? Are you becoming addicted to their attention? If other areas of your life seem to be underserved because you are so distracted by a person, pay attention. Don't let your life get disorganized for the sake of chasing a love that is too controlling.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You've got a few great ideas, but which one should you try first? If you are thinking about starting a new venture, get advice. It may help to have a good, solid mentor who specializes in what you are thinking about doing. See what they think and ask for guidance. It may even be worth paying a professional to work with you to put a plan in order so that you avoid making preventable or costly mistakes.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are practical by nature, but there is also a creative side to you that is untapped and helpful to actualizing a dream. Rather than wait for your hopes to come true, start thinking of ways to make magic happen. You may be able to attract to yourself the resources, energy, people, and situations needed to create the life you want to live. Allow your imagination to flow, and the answers will come to you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You can prepare for a problem and prevent it. When you sense something could go wrong, it's fine to be optimistic and hope for the best. But it's even better to prepare yourself for the worst-case scenario and have a plan to avert it. Doing so can help you to save time and resources. You don't want your gut to warn you, and you ignore it. Listen to your fears and let them help you to protect yourself in the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It's OK to feel disappointed by someone's choices. You can talk to a friend and give helpful advice, but it is up to that person to decide to follow it. You may wish they would do what you think is best, but some people must learn from their mistakes. And, who knows? Their way may work out for them after all. Everyone's path is different.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.