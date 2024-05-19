Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 20 — Sun Enters Gemini

We are emotional and impulsive on May 20, 2024 as our horoscopes enter Gemini. Here's what each zodiac sign can expect from their horoscope starting Monday.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for May 20.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Who needs to know what? The details of your life may come under the radar, but that does not mean you have to be the one to expose or give a tell-all. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your secrets. This allows you to use this time to deeply study and explore your feelings about invasive matters.

If you 're looking for something in your personal life, this is a great day for consulting a horary astrologer or getting a tarot card reading from a psychic.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you decide you want to do something, you go all in. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your partnerships. This is a time to decide who you want to do business with and in what capacity. If you're an employer hiring for a new role, today is perfect for going through applications. If you're an interviewee hoping to land a job, this is a great day to accept a last-minute interview or schedule an upcoming one.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's good to pay attention to the little signs your body gives off, and when the Moon enters Scorpio, it brings extra attention to your health. This is a great day to do a breast self-examination and to mark down a day each month in your planner so you remember to stay consistent. If you have any lab work you need to do, this is a good day for scheduling your tests. Take advantage of any health fairs in your community this week that provide free consults for blood pressure, heart or other exams.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's a wonderful day to explore the more imaginative side of your personality. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your creativity, and if you like stories on dark art, this is a great day to binge-watch any fantasy fiction shows you have had on your watch list. On the more negative side, be sure not to give information to individuals whom you recently met but don't know well. For example, your birth information could be asked by a stranger from a dating app, keep that information secure and opt not to share for the next few days.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

"Love covers a multitude of sins," and maybe the family's black sheep could use some forgiveness today. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your home and family, and this is a wonderful time to show your graceful nature. You may have a rift between someone you love and decide to allow the past to go into the past. Rather than withhold forgiveness from someone you care about, this could be a day of reconciliation and a new chapter of closeness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Certain things are best left unsaid, but sometimes, a slip may reveal true intentions and thoughts. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your communication. You may hear something that surprises you, and it's unexpected. It could be that a problem gets revealed, or a person who has been holding back feelings starts to be expressive. Make time for this verbal exchange today. Rather than have a knee-jerk reaction, put on your investigative hat and ask lots of questions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's always best to keep tabs on where your money is going and how it is spent, and if you're the type that pays bills without looking at the details, you may find something that can improve your costs if you look. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your finances. Scorpio Energy is known for bringing things out into the open. Check credit card bills, and see your debit history. If you use Apple Wallet, check charges to see if anything needs to be questioned.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's always good to self-evaluate as it makes you more aware. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your personal development. This is a great time to consider what you want to change about yourself. Do you have things that you specifically need to work on? Consider negative feedback you've received from others and search for nuggets of truth, to work on that.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things happen for a reason, and they don't have to become part of your future. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your past. This can be a time to bury your negative feelings about what you cannot change. Self-forgiveness can be a key theme for you this week, and it may enhance your relationships as Gemini season starts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Who are your true friends? If you don't know, the Moon entering Scorpio can help. The Scorpio brings attention to the details of friendships. If a particular friend has toxic traits, you'll spot them. If a person you thought was inauthentic is true blue, you'll also recognize their integrity and caring nature more clearly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Are you ready to do something new at your job? You may be able to carve a new nitch for yourself if you pay attention to the problems that are there, but no one has addressed them. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your career, and this can be a great time to devise solutions you'd like to spearhead and bring their attention to your boss about them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Faith is a huge topic, and it's something you take seriously. The Moon enters Scorpio, bringing attention to your personal beliefs, and this can be a great time to start a meditation practice. If you have always wanted a singing bowl, pick one up. Consider trying a new yoga class or if you prefer to go back to your roots and attend a class at a church, mosque or temple, find a place you want to visit and go.