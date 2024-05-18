Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 19 — Moon Opposition Mars

We are excited, yet moody on May 19, 2024 as our horoscopes enter Taurus with the Moon opposing Mars. Here's what each zodiac sign can expect from their horoscope starting Sunday.

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for May 19.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What are your personal values, Aries? On the last day of Taurus season, the areas of your life that matter most to you come into view. This is a day for clarity. You can set your feet on the right path if you're headed in the wrong direction. Knowing what you want will be key to communicating those desires into reality when Gemini season starts later this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's been a good month, Taurus, and now it's time to wrap things up for your season. The Sun will leave your sign tomorrow, making the last day of Taurus season super special for you. This is a great day to set your priorities in order. Since Venus remains In your sign until next week, focus on money, fitness and material goods.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You win some, and you lose some, Gemini. On the last day of Taurus season, you gain spiritual insights that were formerly unclear to you. Areas to focus on include emotional blocks that hinder your confidence. A self-reflective journal can be a great way to work through sensitivities you've recognized over the last month. Start a meditation practice and visualize how you'd like to spend your birthday.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships have been a central theme this May, and now that we are reaching the final day of Taurus season, it's time to acknowledge the value specific individuals bring to your life. Friendship Day is coming up this summer so that you can plan. Set a dinner date with your best friends to celebrate the day together. Reserve a restaurant or book a nice hotel, and go off for a mini-weekend vacation. Ask everyone you invite to reserve the day. On days when friendships grow stronger, consider going out to a social event. You can expand your social circle easily.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Do you feel like your career has stagnated? On this last day of Taurus season, think about where you want to go next, especially if you want to change jobs or do a lateral career move. The Sun, on the threshold of Taurus, sharpens your perception to solve critical problems, so consider what skills you need to learn to qualify for a different role. Schedule an appointment with your university's alumni career center to get advice. Or, if you're currently seeking employment, speak with a career center in your community to see if they can assess where you are now and set a plan to attain a job that will make you happy.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a Mercury-ruled sign, research is something you enjoy doing. Learning does not have to be expensive. You might even learn all you need to know by watching videos for free on YouTube, Skillshare or Coursera. During the last day of Taurus season, cut back on how much time you spend watching reels on social media and dedicate that time toward educational pursuits that enhance your mind. You'll be a polymath before you know it!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have learned a few critical lessons about personal and professional boundaries during Taurus season. So, on the last day of the Sun in the sign of the Bull, don't be surprised if the universe gives you a pop quiz to test how well you've learned them. You can show yourself to be the master of your fate on this last day. Who knows? If you're a mentor, life coach, parent, teacher or someone who works with others, you might help others learn how to do the same for themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are intense, Scorpio, and when it comes to commitment, you're even more dedicated than people perceive. On this last day of Taurus season, you may face an important decision in love or a business relationship: are you in or out? While this may be a complicated choice, you can dedicate this day to knowing what your heart wants. Do the values align? Can you see this situation in your future? Do you desire to do what's necessary to make it work?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You've done quite a bit of rearranging this month, and now that we 've reached the last day of Taurus season, you're taking health matters much more seriously. Gone are the days when you allowed your personal needs to be pushed to the side for work or demanding individuals. You're prepared to say 'no' more to what you don't want and 'yes' more to what you do. This day is about celebrating how far you've come and starting a new wellness journey that's not a phase but lifelong.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Viva la romance! It's the last day of the Sun in Taurus, and it's the perfect time to celebrate all the beautiful things that come with love. Single or committed, it's good to celebrate all the things that Taurus season represents: love, beauty, and the finer things in life. Consider inviting new experiences into your weekly schedule. Sign up for a dance class. Try painting watercolor or drawing. Look up antique shops in your area and plan to go this weekend. You may spot something special to take home.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are few things more important than family and loving people. During this last day of Taurus season, your soft corner in love for specific relatives can be expressed. Print out a few of your favorite photos in duplicate and create a collage for you both as a token of your appreciation. Write a sweet and sentimental text to express how they have impacted your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your psychic awareness gets a big boost during the last day of Taurus season, and you may receive flashes of insight or a download of information from the universe answering a question you have about your future. Keep notes of what you perceive. Use the voice recorder feature on your cell phone to rapidly gather your ideas. If you like to keep a daily journal, write down your dreams and keep notes on everything you envision so you can look back and see if any predictions come true.