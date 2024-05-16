The Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign On May 17, 2024

We are ready to start the weekend, and this Friday, each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope reveals a theme about personal growth, awareness and acceptance. Let's find out the meanings behind the symbolism to help us understand where we are and what we need to know.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on May 17, 2024:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

During your journey, you may encounter people who have a lot to say but not much to back their words up. In other words, critiques or judgments, when they have no credentials. Or doubts when it’s really a projection of their own insecurity and fear. In these moments, it is good to be firm on your ground and stand in what you know to be true. Additionally, don’t be quick to take criticism from anyone you wouldn’t take advice from.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

You can work to forsake the old at any moment and walk into the new. This might look like taking on a new perception or walking in a new direction. You can establish a refreshed purpose or vision in your life. Or, even if you don’t make any drastic external changes, maybe you’re working toward a new, richer inner world, making your mind and heart a safe, happy place to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Networking is very crucial, Gemini, and can plug you into a variety of opportunities. Today, you may be able to take a new step, potentially not through people you know directly but through those of your friends. Don’t be afraid to ask around in the areas that suit your interests. In this way, you can broaden your horizons.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Sometimes you simply don’t know what you don’t know and have to learn the hard way. Sometimes, to embark and make it far in journeys, you have to step out with your current knowledge, or else you will never go any farther than you already are. Preparation is important, but some things can only be learned during the expedition.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Unclear communication can be just as hurtful as none at all. You may be giving mixed signals when you don’t know what you want yourself. With that in mind, you may need to assess your current situation to gain clarity and start afresh. You can prevent harm to both yourself and others by laying out clearly your intentions as well as where you stand.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

We all want to be strong leaders, but sometimes, leading means standing alone and learning to appreciate your own company. This can be a lonely place for you. You have lots of decisions to make, and you want to know that you have someone there to recognize your efforts. You can build a support system. Ask a coworker or higher-up to be a sounding board or start sharing encouragement with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Chances are, you’ve had the beaming moments of motivation, Libra, and have laid out several goals during these times. Now, the power is in the follow-through, actually showing up to see things come forth. Sticking to your goals may look like showing up consistently, in smaller increments, rather than relying on a fiery passion that can die out as quickly as it arose. You can stay persistent by meeting yourself where you’re at; if all you’ve got is forty percent, give it your all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

The big achievements can easily get the glory, Scorpio, but the small ones have their place of honor, too! The “little” steps get us to the high mountains. The smaller ones remind us of the beauty of the journey. Today serves as a reminder to get planted where you are, and soak up the present. You will never be here in this moment again! It is individual. Even if you can’t appreciate everything about it, are there aspects you enjoy?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Things aren’t always what they seem, Sagittarius. Even destructive things can present themselves as tempting or desirable. This is when it is crucial to hold fast to the wisdom and discernment you possess. Think about your actions before you commit, especially the ones that will have a lasting impact.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Your fears just might be lying to you, Capricorn. Psychology Today says nine out of ten worries are false alarms. In other words, ninety percent lie to you, and just ten are true. Your brain is programmed to keep you safe, so naturally, fear occurs. However, it’s up to you to take charge and acknowledge where it might be, letting you settle rather than actually coming to your benefit. All your hopes and dreams might just be on the other side, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's a special power to mindset. It helps you to set a goal and decide what you'll allow into your life and what you won't. Mindset helps you know what you desire and how much energy you will put into it. This tarot card indicates that you've got big dreams, but you may be unsure how to approach them. Think about one thing you hope to attain more than the rest, then set your intention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems can happen, even if you do everything you can to prevent them. Some can occur suddenly, and others take place without any warning, but that doesn't mean you caused it or it was your fault. Life happens. Don't worry if you don't know when or how to handle each problem you face. Reach out to someone to help you. You may have ask more than one person, but don't stop trying until you get what you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.