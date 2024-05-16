Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Friday, May 17

Love grounds us on May 17, due to so much earth energy coming from the Moon, Mercury, Sun, Venus and Jupiter. Venus will cascade into Gemini in just one week, so it's time to build a solid foundation within our relationships. The Virgo Moon reminds us to value ourselves and our time with others. We look for ways to nurture, care and show compassion with kindness. We may be a bit detached in romantic matters, but this can reduce tension in communication. We have a lot of great things to look forward to on Friday. Here's what the stars reveal for us.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 17, 2024:

Aries

Aries, you tend to be one of those signs people perceive as highly independent, but during the Moon in Virgo, a side of you will do just about anything for the person you love. You are open and willing to work on things from all perspectives, and one area of your love life you can begin with is self-care and self-love. Taking care of yourself is the first step to having a boundless amount of love energy for others. Do one nice thing for yourself today.

Taurus

You're a stickler when it comes to the details of life, so of course, this translates over to your love life as well. With the Moon transiting your 5th solar house of romance, your fun approach may be on the side of meticulous and even tedious. Aim for a little bit of balance in this area. Go for creativity. Be unpredictable from time to time. See how you enjoy trying something new without a plan in place.

Gemini

Success can be very attractive, so where do you feel you've made the most significant impact in your life? This is a great time to review your contributions in your career or with others. It's not bragging or being arrogant to know what you're good at. It's great to know those things for a date night when someone is trying to get to know you for the first time. You can even add a few fun stories to a conversation to entice deeper conversation and connection.

Cancer

Today is the perfect night to go out on a date with someone you love or have known for a while. The Virgo Moon brings out your inner interviewer, so if you're hoping to get to know your partner better, this is the time to do so. Have a little list of juicy questions you want to ask. Or, if you desire to talk about the future, what is your hope? If you want to know if they are interested in marriage or something short-term, break the ice and bring up the topic.

Leo

Finances are a pain point for couples and for singles, too. Dating is expensive. Being in a relationship can cost a lot of money, too, if you want to go out and have fun together. You may find it challenging to fit that into your budget. Talk about what you can afford. See what other options you can figure out that is fun, romantic and low-cost. You may find a bunch of ideas online. Make a Pinterest board for ideas to share with your partner or for the future.

Virgo

With the Moon in your sign, you may feel slightly more sensitive. To say you're wearing your heart on your sleeve could be an understatement. It's good to reflect on your love life on days like this. You can learn from past relationships, and you may view your current relationship status in a new light. It's the perfect day for a therapy session or a deeply profound chat with a friend or partner. If you want to get a tarot card reading, go for it. You may be impressed by the symbolism of your prediction for love.

Libra

Spirituality, soulmates, and things related to love and kismet moments are all on the radar today. The Moon in Virgo promises deep connections in the area of love and romance, but these may not be long-lasting if they happen for the first time today. Take things in stride. Enjoy what you can while it's here. At certain times, it's best to live in the moment and not worry about tomorrow. Be open-minded and view romance for what it is right now.

Scorpio

Friendship can be the perfect foundation for forever love. You may find that you need to get to know someone really well to feel connected and close to that person. You can take things slowly in your relationship. You don't have to rush on days when the Moon is in Virgo. Be practical about your relationship and stay true to your goals.

Sagittarius

You are looking for something that isn't too much to ask: mutual respect in love. You want to be with someone who cherishes you and feels like you can be yourself. The Moon in Virgo allows you to do that, and you may find that you can talk through some issues with your partner right now. How much effort are you willing to put into the relationship? And if you do, will you feel it's been worth it?

Capricorn

Love is a decision, and when the Moon is in Virgo, it awakens your resolve to love deeply. Today, explore the areas of your relationship that need work and see how to be supportive in resolving those problems. Consider seeking counseling if required. If you have a good relationship where communication is strong, try to connect with each other a few times a week without kids or distractions.

Aquarius

"Love covers a multitude of wrongs," and today, you may find it in your heart to be more forgiving, kind and charitable toward your partner. In relationships, people experience disappointments and setbacks. This does not have to end things in your love life. You may find that working on your partnership requires you to work on yourself first. With time, things become easier as you talk through problems and learn how to increase your ability to resolve and understand.

Pisces

Commitment is a huge decision, and you may ponder if you want to go all in with someone or pull back a bit. There could be a sense of uncertainty on days like today. Don't worry if you doubt or question your relationship. It happens. Today, what matters is how to choose to handle the emotions you feel in your heart about. someone you care for. Make your interactions positive, and really think about what you want instead of trying to please someone and avoid conflict.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.