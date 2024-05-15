Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For May 16

It's a great time for love when Mercury is in Taurus. Here's how this energy affects love horoscopes for each zodiac sign in astrology in the areas of their life where partnership is involved.

May 16 love horoscope for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Take good care of yourself, Aries. Love isn't just about emotionality. It includes self-care, self-reflection and coming to a place of inner healing and peace. Give yourself the security you crave. Be emotionally available to yourself. When you feel like you need something in your life to fill your heart, ask the universe to help you be that to yourself.

Taurus

Are you taking a practical approach to love? There's a time and place for everything, and if you're only thinking with your heart, you may not be approaching love from a logical point of view. Step back and see where things are headed. Decide if you want it that way. You don't need to know now but have an idea.

Gemini

A house and a home are essential to you, but you also want to feel cozy, inviting, and secure where you live. Set a goal for a particular room in your home where you want to redecorate it so that it promotes the making of loving memories. Maybe set up a board game table or create a music spot where you have your favorite vinyl. Toss a few comfy pillows and throw blankets on the sofa and set one night a week for movie watching and snuggling.

Cancer

Write your list. Like other areas of life, a relationship requires a vision for the future. You can create one for yourself and your love life by writing down what you hope to achieve and see. Be exhaustive. If you want to travel or have children, include those things there. Then, you can begin the process of intention setting. Let the emotions you feel be so strong that you can't forget them.

Leo

Money can be a big pain point for some individuals. So, if you have to discuss finances, approach your partner gently. You can bring up certain subjects and plan to address them in series. You don't have to talk about every single thing at one time. Make it a date night for money chats, and be curious. Get to know each other's spending styles with respect and a desire to team up.

Virgo

It's a great day to get to know yourself. Self-love is such an important part of your life, and you are here for it. Schedule something that makes you feel good about yourself. Get a manicure. Scope the clearance section of your favorite store at the mall if you want to do a mini makeover. Schedule one where you would like to buy your products. Focus on the things you need, and don't let the day go by without a little TLC.

Libra

Putting the past behind you is an act of bravery, courage and self-respect. With the Moon in Virgo, you are ready to put things into perspective. Perhaps you want to make an important life change, and you need to recall certain things from the past to do so. You may want to journal more not to forget what you've been through in your relationship. If you're going through a grieving process, consider reading books about loss and recovery from a breakup.

Scorpio

Friends can help you to see things through. The Moon in Virgo is an encouraging energy that points you to good friendships and people who want you to be happy. You may have a friend who is a wonderful advise-giver. You may need a little input about seeing things from a new perspective. Call up a friend who is a great advocate and knows how to remain impartial during chats about love, relationship problems or being single.

Sagittarius

You're ready and willing to work for the love you want and hope to get the same in return from your mate. Today is about finding the missing piece to your relationship where you know things need to change, and they can. This day can bring a series of talks with you and your partner. You may find the time you spend exploring what-ifs, what should have been, is one that helps bring you closer together.

Capricorn

You can learn so much from observing others, but you can't learn anything unless you're aware. So, today, begin the process of understanding yourself better. You will want to be attentive and observant of couples with successful relationships. You may find it important to ask questions and even invite a couple to mentor you so you can learn and grow from their experience.

Aquarius

It's good to share secret parts of yourself with the one you love, but there is also a time for withholding and waiting for a better opportunity. While not sharing now could be perceived as a hiding, you want to be discerning about how much to reveal and when you're in an existing relationship. In other words, keep the magic going, because romance is often so hard to find!

Pisces

Love is here, and you feel the power of determination to make things work. This day brings you a bit of assertiveness in a relationship. You may be the one who initiates going exclusive, or if you're at odds with each other — take a break so you can think about whether you ought to work things out or stay together. It's not easy to make these types of decisions, but if you are at this crossroads in your love life, this is the time to do it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.